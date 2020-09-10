Heute im Livestream: Ubisoft Forward geht ab 20 Uhr auf Sendung

10. September 2020 um 20 Uhr – Ubisoft Forward (Livestream: Ubisoft, Twitch, YouTube)
Am 10. September findet die nächste Ausstrahlung von Ubisoft Forward statt. Die Pre-Show startet um 20 Uhr mit Brawlhalla und Updates zu Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2 und Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Die Hauptshow startet um 21 Uhr und bietet neue Informationen zu Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege sowie Immortals: Fenyx Rising (ehemals Gods & Monsters). Auch weitere Überraschungen sind angekündigt. Nach der Show geht es weiter mit vertieften Einblicken in zwei Titel.
22. September um 3:00 Uhr – Playism Game Show (Livestream: YouTube)
Playism plant einiges kurz vor der TGS 2020! In etwa zwei Stunden will man Enthüllungen, Weltpremieren und neue Informationen auch zu Next-Gen-Titeln präsentieren, welche in diesem und nächsten Jahr erscheinen. Der Publisher hat einen Fokus auf asiatische Indie-Spiele. Auch Steve Gibson von Gearbox Publishing wird einen Auftritt haben.
24. – 27. September – Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online
Archiv:
- INDIE Live Expo 2020 (Livestream: YouTube)
- IGN Expo: Tag 1 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- The Escapist Indie Showcase (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- IGN Expo: Tag 2 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- PS5 – The Future of Gaming (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- IGN Expo: Tag 3 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Guerrilla Collective: Tag 1 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- PC Gaming Show (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Future Games Show (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Tales of Festival (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Guerrilla Collective: Tag 2 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Guerrilla Collective: Tag 3 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- IGN Expo: Tag 4 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Upload VR (Livestream: YouTube)
- Pokémon Presents (Livestream: YouTube)
- IGN-Show (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- EA Play Live 2020 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Steam Game Festival (weitere Details, Festival-Seite bei Steam)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Developer Showcase (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- New Game+ Expo (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Pokémon Presents (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- IGN-Show (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – Night City Wire: Episode 1 (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- BitSummit (Livestream: Twitch, Webseite)
- Anime Expo Lite 2020: Tag 1 (weitere Details, Livestream: Twitch-Kanal 1, Twitch-Kanal 2)
- Anime Expo Lite 2020: Tag 2 (weitere Details, Livestream: Twitch-Kanal 1, Twitch-Kanal 2)
- TalesFes 2020 Alternative (Livestream: YouTube)
- Inti Creates Live (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Limited Run Games (Livestream: Twitch)
- Nintendo Treehouse Live (Livestream: YouTube Teil 1, YouTube Teil 2)
- Devolver Direct (weitere Details, Livestream: Twitch, YouTube)
- Ubisoft Forward (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Stadia Connect (Livestream: YouTube)
- DigiNavi: Digimon News Navigation (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Fun Live #1 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- DualSense Controller Hands On (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Fun Live #2 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube deutsch, YouTube japanisch)
- Developer Showcase (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Fun Live #3 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Bandai Namco: Play Anime Live (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Xbox Games Showcase (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube englisch mit Pre- und Post-Show, YouTube deutsch, Twitch)
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Fun Live #4 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Summer Game Fest Demo Event (weitere Details)
- DigiFes 2020 Online (weitere Details)
- State of Play (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Granblue Fantasy Summer Special (Livestream: YouTube)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – Night City Wire: Episode 2 (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Show (Livestream: Twitch)
- Indie World (weitere Details, Livestream: YouTube)
- Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase (Livestream: YouTube deutsch, YouTube japanisch)
- Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2020 (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Gamescom Tag 1 von IGN (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Gamescom Tag 1 von Webedia (Livestream: YouTube)
- Gamescom Tag 2 von Webedia (Livestream: YouTube)
- Gamescom Tag 2 von IGN (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Entwicklertagebuch: Der letzte Kampf (Livestream: YouTube)
- Future Games Show (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Gamescom Tag 3 von Webedia (Livestream: YouTube)
- Gamescom Tag 3 von IGN (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Gamescom Tag 4 von Webedia (Livestream: YouTube)
- Gamescom Tag 4 von IGN (Livestream: YouTube, Twitch)
- Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct (Livestream: YouTube)
Später im Jahr
- 7. November – INDIE Live Expo II
Bildmaterial: Ubisoft
262 Kommentare
Die Ubisoft Forward ist nun auch im Startpost und zur TGS folgt dann natürlich wieder eine Übersicht mit allen Streams. Bis ich dazu komme, habe ich den Stream-Plan bearbeitet, sodass alle Zeiten in MESZ sind.
Mfg
Aerith's killer
Finde es übrigens sehr cool und vorbildlich, wie Ubisoft im Vorfeld so viele Details preisgibt, was einem dort erwartet. Freu mich drauf^^
gibt es eigebdlich infos über Englischsprachige Streams? Gerade die TGS ist ja immer schwer zu folgen durch die Sprachbarriere.
Die Grafik ist von der TGS gemacht, ich hab nur die Zeiten oben für uns angepasst. War zum Glück nicht so viel Arbeit.
Mfg
Aerith's killer
gematsu.com/2020/09/playism-game-show-set-for-september-21
Tasomachi und Bright Memory Infinite kann man auf jeden Fall erwarten.