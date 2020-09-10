Heute im Livestream: Ubisoft Forward geht ab 20 Uhr auf Sendung

10. September 2020 um 20 Uhr – Ubisoft Forward (Livestream: Ubisoft, Twitch, YouTube)

Am 10. September findet die nächste Ausstrahlung von Ubisoft Forward statt. Die Pre-Show startet um 20 Uhr mit Brawlhalla und Updates zu Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2 und Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Die Hauptshow startet um 21 Uhr und bietet neue Informationen zu Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege sowie Immortals: Fenyx Rising (ehemals Gods & Monsters). Auch weitere Überraschungen sind angekündigt. Nach der Show geht es weiter mit vertieften Einblicken in zwei Titel.

22. September um 3:00 Uhr – Playism Game Show (Livestream: YouTube)

Playism plant einiges kurz vor der TGS 2020! In etwa zwei Stunden will man Enthüllungen, Weltpremieren und neue Informationen auch zu Next-Gen-Titeln präsentieren, welche in diesem und nächsten Jahr erscheinen. Der Publisher hat einen Fokus auf asiatische Indie-Spiele. Auch Steve Gibson von Gearbox Publishing wird einen Auftritt haben.

24. – 27. September – Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online

Archiv:

Später im Jahr

7. November – INDIE Live Expo II

Bildmaterial: Ubisoft