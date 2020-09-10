News TOP

Heute im Livestream: Ubisoft Forward geht ab 20 Uhr auf Sendung

262

10. September 2020 um 20 Uhr – Ubisoft Forward (Livestream: Ubisoft, Twitch, YouTube)

Am 10. September findet die nächste Ausstrahlung von Ubisoft Forward statt. Die Pre-Show startet um 20 Uhr mit Brawlhalla und Updates zu Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2 und Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Die Hauptshow startet um 21 Uhr und bietet neue Informationen zu Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege sowie Immortals: Fenyx Rising (ehemals Gods & Monsters). Auch weitere Überraschungen sind angekündigt. Nach der Show geht es weiter mit vertieften Einblicken in zwei Titel.

22. September um 3:00 Uhr – Playism Game Show (Livestream: YouTube)

Playism plant einiges kurz vor der TGS 2020! In etwa zwei Stunden will man Enthüllungen, Weltpremieren und neue Informationen auch zu Next-Gen-Titeln präsentieren, welche in diesem und nächsten Jahr erscheinen. Der Publisher hat einen Fokus auf asiatische Indie-Spiele. Auch Steve Gibson von Gearbox Publishing wird einen Auftritt haben.

24. – 27. September – Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online

Zeitplan TGS 2020 (MESZ)

Archiv:

Später im Jahr

  • 7. November – INDIE Live Expo II

Bildmaterial: Ubisoft

Ähnliche Beiträge

262 Kommentare

Kommentar hinterlassen

  1. Weird schrieb:

    Auch wenn die genannten Spiele, die Erwartungshaltung extrem abstürzen lassen hoffe ich inständig , dass man endlich neue Infos zu Gods & Monsters (was wohl laut ner Altereinstufung oder so in Taiwan nen neuen Namen spendiert bekommen hat) zeigen wird. Alles andere fänd ich enttäuschend^^
    Gute Nachrichten für dich, das Spiel ist nämlich unter neuem Namen mit dabei: news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article…erything-you-need-to-know

    Die Ubisoft Forward ist nun auch im Startpost und zur TGS folgt dann natürlich wieder eine Übersicht mit allen Streams. Bis ich dazu komme, habe ich den Stream-Plan bearbeitet, sodass alle Zeiten in MESZ sind. :)

    Mfg
    Aerith's killer
  2. Oh cool! Dank dir @Aerith's killer ^^ Überrascht mich jetzt, dass Ubisoft im Vorfeld bereits den neuen Namen raus haut. Hät gedacht, dass man es eher bei Forward zeigen wird und dann nen großes Ding draus macht^^ Ich muss aber zugeben, dass ich den alten Namen besser fand. "Immortals Fenyx Rising" klingt einfach so generisch... Da werde ich sicher ne Weile brauchen, bis ich mir den Namen merken kann... xD

    Finde es übrigens sehr cool und vorbildlich, wie Ubisoft im Vorfeld so viele Details preisgibt, was einem dort erwartet. Freu mich drauf^^
  3. @Aerith's killer wirklich super schöner Zeitplan für die TGS.....RESPEKT.

    gibt es eigebdlich infos über Englischsprachige Streams? Gerade die TGS ist ja immer schwer zu folgen durch die Sprachbarriere.
  4. Das eine oder andere gibts auf Englisch, vieles aber natürlich auch nicht. Die Streams werde ich entsprechend auflisten, bzw. falls vorhanden gleich die englisch übersetzte Variante nehmen.^^ Ich hab ja noch etwas Zeit, zum Glück. :D

    Die Grafik ist von der TGS gemacht, ich hab nur die Zeiten oben für uns angepasst. War zum Glück nicht so viel Arbeit. :D

    Mfg
    Aerith's killer
An dieser Stelle siehst du nur die letzten 5 Kommentare. Besuche das Forum um die komplette Diskussion zu diesem Thema zu sehen.