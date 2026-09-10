Ausbaufähig, groß, vielseitig: Das ist die neue Highwind in Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Im Rahmen der Gamescom – und zwar leider noch vor unserer Gelegenheit, die hinter verschlossenen Türen ausgestellte Demo zu Final Fantasy VII Revelation zu spielen – durften wir mit Director Naoki Hamaguchi sprechen.

Wir wollten ihm einige Details zur Highwind entlocken, die im finalen Remake-Teil bekanntlich eine große Rolle spielt – und zwar nicht nur als Luftschiff, das uns von A nach B bringt. Der Gamescom-Trailer deutete unter anderem Luftkämpfe mit der Highwind gegen Weapons an.

Die naheliegende Frage also: Können wir die Highwind, in welcher Form auch immer, upgraden? Und wie werden Kämpfe gegen Weapons aussehen, wenn wir sie nicht gerade mit der Highwind bekämpfen?

Hamaguchi antwortet uns, die Highwind sei tatsächlich „aufrüstbar“ – basierend auf einem System, das in der Charakter-Entwicklung angesiedelt ist. Der Kampf mit der Highwind sei aber nur einer der Aspekte von Weapon-Kämpfen.

„So wird es zum Beispiel in diesen Kämpfen [verschiedene] Phasen geben – ähnlich wie bei den Beschwörungsmonstern –, in denen es spezielle Mechaniken, kleine Minispiele oder besondere Interaktionen bzw. Gimmicks gibt, die nur für diese jeweilige Phase gelten. Es gibt also eine ganze Menge Abwechslung darin, wie sich diese Kämpfe abspielen; sie sind nicht alle gleich“, so Hamaguchi.

Die Highwind als euer Hub

Doch zurück zur Highwind und ihrer „Aufrüstung“ – zunächst erklärt uns Hamaguchi, welche Rolle die Highwind generell spielt. „[…] Ich [sehe] die Positionierung der Highwind im Spiel in gewisser Weise als eine Art hub area. Sie ist offensichtlich das Mittel, mit dem die Charaktere in die Welt hinausgehen, ihre Abenteuer erleben und dann zwischen den Episoden zurückkehren, um etwa taktische Besprechungen abzuhalten oder Dinge zu besprechen, bevor sie zum nächsten Ort aufbrechen“, erklärt Hamaguchi.

„Was also die Upgrades der Highwind betrifft – wenn man es so nennen will –, wird das Innere des Schiffes im Laufe des Spiels generell komfortabler und ansprechender gestaltet. Man erhält Gegenstände, die man in den Hallen, im Hangar und überall ausstellen kann“, so Hamaguchi weiter.

„Und natürlich ändern und entwickeln sich auch die Gespräche an Bord der Highwind, je nachdem, was man gerade draußen in der Welt erkundet. Es ändert sich also wirklich im Laufe eurer Abenteuer, und jedes Mal, wenn ihr zurückkommt, wartet etwas Neues auf euch„, verspricht der Director.

Mehr Platz für Chocobos

Und noch ein Detail: „[…] Der Chocobo-Bereich des Schiffes selbst wurde tatsächlich erweitert. Ein Aspekt der Weiterentwicklung und Veränderung der Highwind sind natürlich die Chocobo-Ställe an Bord. Ihr reist durch die Welt, findet Chocobos, und vielleicht sind sie in Not. Sie wurden von jemandem gefangen genommen. Sie haben sich verirrt, und man kann ihnen helfen, sie retten und sie dann in die Chocobo-Ställe bringen.

Klingt danach, als könntet ihr einen gewissen Teil eures Abenteuers an Bord der Highwind verbringen – wenn ihr möchtet. Der Teil des Spiels rund um die Highwind soll nämlich nicht zu essenziell für das Spiel werden, wie Hamaguchi im Gesprächsverlauf auch erklärte. Alles sei optional – wer wolle, könne damit Spaß haben. Wer nicht, könne die Highwind auch einfach nur als Flugvehikel gebrauchen.

Square Enix hatte in dieser Woche bei der State of Play mit dem 8. April 2027 den konkreten Termin für den dritten Teil der Remake-Trilogie enthüllt. Außerdem präsentierte man 10 Minuten neues Gameplay-Material. Die verschiedenen Editionen zum Spiel könnt ihr euch bei Amazon* vorbestellen.

English script:

Note: The interview was recorded on August 26. That was after Opening Night Live, but before the author had a chance to play the Gamescom demo, and of course before State of Play and the in-depth gameplay presentation.

Question: The new [Gamescom] trailer focuses on weapons, and you’ve already stated that it’s not easy to design those battles—but combat mostly should be based on mechanics that build up on the existing game, so an expansion on the regular system. The press release says that the action takes place in the desert, in the air, and under water. And you previously said that mini-game-style battles are also possible. The trailer hints also at air battles with the Highwind. So maybe, I can at least imagine, we can upgrade the Highwind—because the battles are built on something we achieved before? Is that possible? And yeah, can we expect more mini-game-style battles, like the submarine battle we saw in the trailer?

Naoki Hamaguchi: The Highwind itself is upgradable. It’s based on the character growth upgrade system; you do have upgrades with the Highwind there. But it’s not only part of the highwind battle system. So for example, there will be some phases of these battles, similar to the summon monsters, where there are like special mechanics, little mini-games, or special interactions or gimmicks, that are only for that phase itself. So there is quite a lot of variety in it, how these battles play out, they are not all the same.

In terms of the upgrading of the highwind, I think the positioning of the highwind in the game, the way I view it, it’s kind of like a hub area in some ways. It’s obviously the method by which the character will go out into the world, go on their adventures, and then they will come back between episodes for, like, tactical meetings or to discuss things before going to the next place as well.

So the way that the highwind upgrades; if you want to call it that, is generally the interior of the ship will become more comfortable and more decorated as you go by. You will get things to display within the halls, within the hangar base, and everything. And obviously the way of the conversation on board the Highwind will also change and develop depending on what you’re exploring out in the world at the moment. So really it changes as you adventure, and every time you come back, you can find something new waiting for people.

And, this wasn’t in the original game, but the chocobo part of the ship itself has actually been expanded. One of the aspects of how the highwind upgrades and changes is obviously the chocobo stables in there. You will go around the world, find chocobos, and maybe they are distressed. They have been captured by someone. They got lost, and you can like help them out, rescue them, and then you can put those in the chocobo stables.

However, the part of the game centered on the Highwind isn’t meant to be too essential to the game, as Hamaguchi explained during the interview. Everything is optional—players who want to can have fun with it, and those who don’t can simply use the Highwind as a means of transportation.

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Square Enix