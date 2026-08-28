Die Gewinner der Gamescom-Awards: Ein zehn Jahre altes Spiel, China und SEGA räumen ab

Die Gamescom-Awards sind verliehen! Mit einem Gamescom Award kann ausgezeichnet werden, ein Spiel entweder vor Ort spielbar oder mit einem Trailer oder „Auftritt“ bei der Gamescom präsentiert. Dann muss man nur noch in der Gunst der Jury oder des Publikums ganz vorne liegen.

In diesem Jahr dürfen sich CD Projekt RED und SEGA über jeweils drei Trophäen freuen – die Entwickler aus Polen und Japan sind damit die Abräumer der Messe. CD Projekt RED hat das vor allem dem zehn Jahre alten The Witcher 3 zu verdanken.

Mit The Witcher 3 – bzw. dessen neuem DLC „Songs of the Past“ und dem Remaster – hat CD Projekt RED die Auszeichnungen als „Besten Stand“ (Jury-Award) sowie „Bestes Merch“ und „Besten Trailer“ gewonnen. SEGA heimste die Auszeichnungen für „Best Audio“ (Alien: Isolation 2) und „Best PC Game“ (Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000) sowie außerdem für das insgesamt beste Line-up ein. SEGA hatte außerdem noch Stranger Than Heaven und Persona 4 Revival im Gepäck. Unser Anspielbericht zur Persona-Neuauflage ist schon online!

Capcom räumt mit Onimusha: Way of the Sword gleich zwei begehrte Awards ab, nämlich für das „Best Gameplay“ und für das „Best PlayStation Game“. Ubisoft holt mit Rayman Legends Retold den Award für das „Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game“ und das „Best Xbox Game“ ist Forza Horizon 6.

Auch die omnipräsenten Publisher und Entwickler aus China werden geehrt: So können Everstone und NetEase die Auszeichnung als „Best Mobile Game“ für Where Winds Meet abräumen. GRYPHLINE ist mit seinem massiven Stand zu Arknights: Endfield den Fans in Erinnerung geblieben: „Best Booth (Consumer Award)“ geht nach China.

Alle Awards im Überblick:

Kategoriengruppe ARTS

Best Visuals: METRO 2039 – 4A Games/Deep Silver

Best Audio: Alien: Isolation 2 – Creative Assembly/SEGA

Best Gameplay: Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Capcom

Most Entertaining: Wanderburg – Randwerk/Sidekick Publishing

Most Epic: Tides of Annihilation – Eclipse Glow Games

Most Wholesome: Finding Polka – lidlocks/Parco Games

Games for Impact: SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force – Paintbucket Games/Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung

Kategoriengruppe PLATFORM

Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Forza Horizon 6 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Best PC Game: Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 – Creative Assembly/SEGA

Best Sony PlayStation Game: Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Capcom

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game: Rayman Legends Retold – Ubisoft

Best Mobile Game: Where Winds Meet – Everstone Studio/NetEase Games

Kategoriengruppe GLOBAL

Best Lineup (Jury Award): SEGA

Best Booth (Jury Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past – CD PROJEKT RED

Best Booth (Consumer Award): Arknights: Endfield – GRYPHLINE

Best Business Booth (Jury Award): Ubisoft Business Lounge

Best Merch (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past – Pin & Medallion – CD PROJEKT RED

Best Trailer / Announcement (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered & Songs of the Past DLC – CD PROJEKT RED

HEART OF GAMING Award (Sonderpreis der Jury): Games Done Quick (GDQ)

Bildmaterial: Bild von Anton Porsche auf Pixabay