„Es sollte nicht nur bei VII bleiben“ – Naoki Hamaguchi blickt in die ‚Final Fantasy‘-Zukunft

Please find the english script below! Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade* erscheint am 22. Januar 2026 nicht nur für Xbox, sondern auch für Nintendo Switch 2. Die neue Multiplattform-Strategie von Square Enix macht’s möglich. Viele Fans interessieren sich insbesondere für die portable „Switch 2“-Version, die nach unseren ersten Erfahrungen hervorragend auf der neuen Hybridkonsole läuft.

Für Naoki Hamaguchi ist die „Switch 2“-Version seine erste Nintendo-Produktion. Auch die Xbox-Version hat ihre Daseinsberechtigung. Für den ein oder anderen Xbox-Fan wird Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade möglicherweise der Erstkontakt mit der Serie und natürlich mit der Remake-Trilogie sein. Wir haben Director Naoki Hamaguchi in einem Video-Interview vor wenigen Tagen gefragt, was die neuen Portierungen für die Remake-Trilogie bedeuten – wirtschaftlich und emotional.

Er könne nicht für das gesamte Unternehmen sprechen, denn er sei nicht derjenige, der die entgültigen Entscheidungen für das Franchise treffe, schränkt Hamaguchi zunächst ein. Und meinte damit natürlich die Zukunft der Reihe, über der er an dieser Stelle wohl keine verbindlichen Aussagen treffen will. Aber immerhin sei er für die „VII“-Marke verantwortlich und könne sagen, was er in dieser Position darüber denke.

„Switch 2“-Version symbolisch wichtig

„Es ist ganz so, wie Sie sagen: Ich denke, dass diese Entwicklung für mehrere Plattformen von großer Bedeutung ist. Der Wechsel zur Nintendo Switch 2 ist sicherlich der wichtigste Teil davon. Als Kind habe ich die ‚Final Fantasy‘-Reihe geliebt. Ich war ein Fan“, so Hamaguchi.

„Ich erinnere mich an die Evolution der ‚Final Fantasy‘-Reihe. Final Fantasy VII ist gewissermaßen symbolisch für diesen Richtungswechsel der Reihe. Damals erfolgte der Wechsel von der Nintendo-Hardware, auf der die Reihe bis dahin erschienen war, zur PlayStation. Von da an entwickelte sie sich auf der PlayStation weiter. Die Tatsache, dass wir nun zur Nintendo-Hardware zurückkehren können, ist meiner Meinung nach symbolisch sehr wichtig.“

Auch die Xbox-Version sei „aus verschiedenen Gründen von großer Bedeutung“ und insgesamt glaube Hamaguchi, dass die Vorgänge eine „Öffnung der ‚Final Fantasy VII‘-Marke darstellen, die mehr Menschen die Möglichkeit gibt, sie kennenzulernen, zu verstehen und zu lieben“.

Es sollte nicht nur bei „VII“ bleiben

Und dann blickt Hamaguchi doch noch in die Zukunft: „Ich denke, dass es nicht bei „VII“ bleiben sollte. Ich wünsche mir das wirklich für die Zukunft aller ‚Final Fantasy‘-Spiele. In gewisser Weise ist es eine Art Neuanfang. Wir öffnen uns für alle Plattformen, um so viele neue Leute wie möglich zu erreichen und sie auf ihre Reise mit Final Fantasy mitzunehmen. Ich sehe das als einen Neuanfang, was vielleicht das Wichtigste ist.“

Für die weiteren Remake-Teile gilt das jedenfalls schon mal. Nach Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade* wird auch Final Fantasy VII Rebirth für Switch 2 und Xbox erscheinen und schon jetzt geht man sogar einen Schritt weiter und bestätigte kürzlich, dass dies auch für den unbekannten dritten Teil der Remake-Trilogie gilt.

Original english script:

For you personally, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is your first Nintendo production – for many Xbox fans, it may be their first Final Fantasy game. What importance do the “Switch 2” and “Xbox” versions have for the remake trilogy – economically, but perhaps also ideologically and emotionally?

Hamaguchi: Yeah, so obviously first of all, I can’t speak as the overall representative of Square Enix as a company, I’m not one of the people that makes the final decisions on the franchise overall; but certainly from the position of someone who is in charge of the „VII“-IP in the moment, I can definitely tell you how I feel about this in regards to the „VII“-series.

It’s very much like you say: I think there is a huge significance here in terms of this multiplatform development. Certainly, the move to Nintendo Switch 2 is perhaps the biggest part of that. As a child, I loved the Final Fantasy series. I was a fan. I remember the evolution of the Final Fantasy series. Final Fantasy VII is somewhat symbolic of that change in direction of the Final Fantasy series. Obviously, that was when it moved from Nintendo hardware, which it had been on up until then, to the PlayStation. Then it went on its own evolution on the PlayStation from there. The fact that we can now come back to the Nintendo hardware, I think that is symbolically very important.

Obviously, the Xbox version is very important too, and that’s hugely significant for different reasons. Overall, I think what this represents is an opening up of the Final Fantasy VII IP, giving opportunities for more people to become aware of it, to know it, and to come to love it. That opening up and those new fans coming in is perhaps the most significant thing for me as a team and for my part of the company. Again, I think it shouldn’t stop at „VII“. I really want to see this for the future of all Final Fantasy. It’s kind of a new start in some ways. We’re opening up to all platforms to bring in as many new people as possible and get them on their journey with Final Fantasy. I see this as a new start for that, which is perhaps the most significant thing.

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy VII Remake, © 1997, 2020 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA / ROBERTO FERRARI. LOGO ILLUSTRATION: ©1997 YOSHITAKA AMANO