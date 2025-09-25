„Final Fantasy“-Director hofft, dass ihr Game Key Cards eines Tages mögen könnt

Please find the english script below! Die Game Key Cards für Nintendo Switch 2 bleiben weiter kontrovers. Dem Vernehmen nach haben Entwickler und Publisher die Wahl zwischen der Game Key Card und der 64GB-Cartridge – und wählen zum Unmut von Fans physischer Medien oft die Game Key Card.

Das tat auch Square Enix mit der bevorstehenden Veröffentlichung von Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade für Nintendo Switch 2. Auch wenn man hier wohl nicht die „Qual der Wahl“ hatte, denn das Spiel ist mit knapp 100GB schlicht zu groß für die größte Cartridge. Trotzdem mussten wir Director Naoki Hamaguchi fragen, was er von Game Key Cards hält, als wir die Gelegenheit hatten.

Diese ergab sich vor wenigen Tagen in einem Video-Interview. Fans physischer Medien dürfen sich immerhin über Magic-Booster und ein Wendecover* freuen, aber auf der „Switch 2“-Cartridge ist dann doch nur der Downloadschlüssel zum Spiel. Wir haben Naoki Hamaguchi gefragt, ob er die Kritik an den Game Key Cards wahrnimmt und wie die Lage im Unternehmen ist.

Sichtweise der Fans nachvollziehbar

„Ja, ich habe die Reaktionen der verschiedenen Nintendo-Spieler auf die Game Key Cards gehört. Ich verstehe ihre Sichtweise, auf jeden Fall. Ich kann nachvollziehen, was sie vielleicht stört, warum sie sie vielleicht nicht mögen, und ich verstehe das, wirklich“, verspricht Hamaguchi. „Aber unter den Entwicklern ist die Diskussion über das Format vielleicht etwas anders, als die Fans vielleicht erwarten.“

So werde die Sache „immer im Hinblick auf die Speicherbeschränkungen betrachtet“, was natürlich ein Problem sei, das man nicht ignorieren könne. Mit dem kleineren Speicher müsse man zurechtkommen. Aber das ist eigentlich nicht das größte Problem für Entwickler von HD-Spielen.

„Das vielleicht größte Problem für Entwickler [ist], sicherlich für Leute wie uns, die High-End-HD-Spiele entwickeln, die Ladegeschwindigkeit, denn wenn man das mit einem [SSD]-Laufwerk und der Geschwindigkeit vergleicht, die man beim Laden von diesem erhält, ist es dem unterlegen“, so Hamaguchi.

Das größte Problem ist nicht der Speicher

Das ist ein Thema und eine Perspektive, die kürzlich auch ein Ubisoft-Entwickler eröffnete. „Das ist also wirklich das größere Problem, wenn es darum geht, Spiele zu entwickeln, High-End-Spiele für die Switch 2, und was damit möglich ist“, beklagt Hamaguchi. Wenn man hingegen ein Semi-Download-Spiel habe, könne man die SSD nutzen und sich darauf verlassen, dass das Laden reibungsloser verlaufe. „Das ist also vielleicht das größere Problem für Entwickler.“

Hamaguchi versucht, zu vermitteln: „Das ist nur meine persönliche Meinung dazu, aber ich würde es gut finden, wenn Nintendo-Fans die Key Cards verstehen und vielleicht als Teil der Spielkultur auf der Switch akzeptieren würden, weil sie mehr Möglichkeiten bieten. Es ist eine Option, die nicht jeder nutzen muss, aber es ist eine weitere Möglichkeit, den Fans die Spiele zur Verfügung zu stellen, und ich denke, wir könnten Chancen verpassen, wenn wir diese Option nicht hätten, denn es könnte Leute geben, die das Spiel sonst nicht spielen könnten.“

Aus Entwicklersicht würde die Game Key Card (oder vielmehr der Download auf das Gerät) ein High-End-Erlebnis bieten. Bei gleichzeitiger Sichtbarkeit im Handel. „Ich verstehe wirklich, warum die Leute dem negativ gegenüberstehen, und es gibt gute Gründe und Argumente dafür. Aber wenn die Leute es mehr akzeptieren, gibt es meiner Meinung nach auch Vorteile, und aus der Sicht eines Entwicklers können wir damit Dinge tun, die wir sonst vielleicht nicht tun würden.“

Original english script:

Mr. Hamaguchi, most of our readers grew up with Final Fantasy and physical media like CD ROM and cartridges, and many are still attached to them. It’s understandable that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade couldn’t be optimized for a 64GB cartridge for Switch 2. We’re excited about the reversible cover and the Magic Booster, though! Are you aware of the criticism of game key cards, including within the company?

Hamaguchi (original): Yeah, I have heard the reaction that the various Nintendo gamers have towards the keycard. I understand where they’re coming from, definitely. I can see the things that they are maybe annoyed with, maybe why they don’t like it, and I get that, I really do. But certainly, among developers, the discussion about the keycard format is perhaps a bit different to what the fans maybe expect.

It’s always, I think, looked at in terms of the memory restrictions, and that is an issue, that’s not something we can ignore, the fact that the standard cartridge, like you say, has a smaller memory, and we have to work around that. But I think perhaps the biggest issue for developers, certainly for people like us who make high-end HD games, is the loading speed, because you compare that to the solid-state drive and the speed you can get from loading from that, it’s going to be inferior to that, it just has to be, that’s the way the media works, physically. So that’s the bigger issue, really, in terms of making games, making high-end games for the Switch 2, and what it allows, obviously, by doing a semi-download version of the game, you can then use the SSD and rely on that for that smoother loading. So that’s perhaps the bigger issue in terms of a developer.

This is just my personal thoughts about this, but I kind of like, if possible, maybe Nintendo fans to understand the key cards and maybe come to accept it as part of the culture of gaming on Switch, because it allows more opportunities. It’s an option, it’s not that everyone has to use it, but it’s another option to deliver the games to fans, and I think we could lose out on opportunities, there may be people, if we didn’t have that option, who wouldn’t get to play the game. So from a developer’s perspective, it allows us to bring more high-end experiences to Switch players, and I think that’s a good thing. I really get where people are coming from in terms of their negativity towards it, and there are good reasons and debates to have there. But if people come to accept it more, I think there are advantages too, and from a developer’s perspective, it does let us do things that maybe we wouldn’t otherwise.

