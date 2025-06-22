Wieso die Neuauflage von Final Fantasy Tactics keine HD-2D-Optik bietet, aber zwei Spielmodi

Wenn Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles am 30. September erscheint, wird es gleich zwei Spielmodi bieten. Ihr könnt den Klassiker buchstäblich „Klassisch“ oder aber „Erweitert“ genießen. Die „Klassische Version“ bleibt ganz nah am Original, während die „Erweiterte Version“ einige Neuerungen bietet.

Zu den Neuerungen der „Erweiterten Version“ gehören natürlich auch optische Anpassungen. Der ein oder andere langjährige Square-Enix-Fan fragt sich aber vielleicht, warum Final Fantasy Tactics nicht die „HD-2D-Behandlung“ erhalten hat, so wie die „Dragon Quest“-Spiele oder auch Live A Live. Diese Frage haben wir an die Entwickler weitergegeben. Please find the english script below.

Director Kazutoyo Maehiro und Art Director Hiroshi Minagawa haben unsere Frage sehr ausführlich beantwortet, das originale englische Skript findet ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen. Die „Erweiterte Version“ lag laut Director Kazutoyo Maehiro auf der Hand. Nach 30 Jahren sei das Spiel bei Fans zwar immer noch beliebt, aber eine unbearbeitete Neuauflage würde sich für moderne SpielerInnen veraltet anfühlen. Die „Klassische Version“ sei speziell für Fans des Originals, denen dieses Spiel nach wie vor viel bedeuten würde.

„[…] Für uns bedeutete es im Grunde, zwei Spiele auf einmal zu entwickeln, und wenn man Dinge wie Personal und Kosten berücksichtigt, war es ein ziemlich großes Unterfangen. Abgesehen davon war das vorherrschende Gefühl bei der Entwicklung der beiden Versionen, dass wir den Fans, die uns so sehr unterstützt haben, etwas zurückgeben wollten“, so Maehiro.

Art Director Minagawa ging speziell auf die Frage nach HD-2D-Grafik ein. „Als wir mit dem Projekt begannen, zogen wir die Verwendung von 3D-Charaktermodellen und hochdetaillierten Kartenmodellen in Erwägung, aber letztendlich entschieden wir uns für den Ansatz, die Grafiken des Originalspiels zu verwenden und sie so gut wie möglich auf der aktuellen Generation von Spielkonsolen darzustellen“, so Minagawa.

Grund dafür sei auch gewesen, dass bei der Durchsicht der Daten des Originals aufgefallen sei, wie trickreich die Entwickler damals vorgegangen seien. Und dass trotz der damaligen technischen Einschränkungen so viel erreicht wurde. Die genutzten Techniken seien von „HD-2D“ aber gar nicht so weit entfernt, wie er weiter erklärt.

„Wie beim Original ist das Bild auf dem Bildschirm eine Kombination aus 2D-Pixel-Sprite-Charakteren und 3D-Karten, aber für die Enhanced-Version des Spiels haben wir auch einige moderne Bildverarbeitungstechniken hinzugefügt, wie Blendung, Tiefenschärfe und peripheres Dimmen. Das bedeutet, dass sich das Bild auf dem Bildschirm aus denselben Elementen zusammensetzt, die auch den HD-2D-Stil ausmachen. Die Atmosphäre unterscheidet sich von anderen HD-2D-Titeln wie Octopath Traveler durch Unterschiede in der Farbgebung und der Art und Weise, wie die Sprites zusammengesetzt wurden, aber technisch gesehen ist es dasselbe“, so Minagawa.

Freut euch auf weitere interessante Einblicke aus unserem Interview in den nächsten Tagen! Schon gestern ging es darum, wie die Überarbeitungen von Story und Skript konkret aussehen. Die Neuauflage des Taktik-Klassikers soll am 30. September für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch und Switch 2 sowie PCs via Steam erscheinen.

Original english script:

What led to the decision to offer both a faithful version of the game and a comprehensively revised version? I welcome it, but it’s rather unusual for such re-releases. And have you considered revising the game’s visuals even more significantly? You can probably guess that I’m thinking of the popular HD-2D style.

Answered by: Kazutoyo Maehiro (Director)

Our aim with this game was to present FINAL FANTASY TACTICS to a new set of players. The original game has been beloved by fans for a very long time, but even with its excellent story and game design, there have been times where it wasn’t available on certain platforms, and so it’s become a title that is only really known by a particular group of fans.

It was because of this that we started development on THE IVALICE CHRONICLES; we wanted more and more people to experience what makes this game so special. But it’s been almost 30 years since the original game came out, so we felt that if we released it exactly as it was all those years ago, it would be perceived as outdated by modern players and nobody would want to play it.

And so, we had to make an Enhanced version that featured all new voice acting throughout and an overhauled UI, in order to address those concerns. But at the same time, there are surely fans of the original who feel that it doesn’t need a lot of extra polish, for those players we have the classic version.

This is a title that means a lot to fans, so they don’t want it to be ruined by heavy-handed developers which is faithful to the original and yet modern. And I have felt this way about a number of remastered titles that have been released in the past. There are a huge number of fans who have felt love for FINAL FANTASY TACTICS for many years, so we knew that it was also important for us to create a Classic version of the game based on the original.

That being said, we felt that if we kept things exactly as they were in the original game, then people would likely just boot up the game to feel the sense of nostalgia, and then quit without actually playing it, regardless of how much of a fan they might be. We didn’t want this. We wanted to give fans the freedom to play on modern hardware to their hearts‘ content.

So, we added some quality of life features such as autosave, and fixed a lot of bugs, so that players get the same feel as they did from the original game. You are right that it is rare for a rerelease of a game to include the original game alongside it. Reproducing the original game from the ground up, might seem like no great feat at a glance, but for us, it basically meant developing two games in one go, so taking into account things like staffing and costs, it was a pretty huge undertaking. That being said, the prevailing sentiment in developing the two versions is that we wanted to give something back to the fans who have shown so much support.

Answered by: Hiroshi Minagawa (Art Director)

When we first started the project, we did consider using 3D character models and using highly detailed map models, but in the end, we took the approach of taking the art assets from the original game and showing it off as best we could on the current generation of games consoles. The reason for this is that as we were reviewing the graphics data from the original game, we were struck once again by how the developers had been able to use all sorts of trickery to do what they wanted within the confines of some incredible restrictions relative to today. This realisation left us with a strong feeling that we wanted to reproduce the visual style of the original game in higher fidelity on modern hardware, rather than remake everything from the ground up.

As with the original, the image on-screen is a combination of 2D pixel sprite characters and 3D maps, but for the Enhanced version of the game, we also added some modern image processing techniques, such as glare, depth of field and peripheral dimming. This means that the image on-screen is made up of the same elements that make up the HD-2D style. The atmosphere is quite different to other HD-2D titles like OCTOPATH TRAVELER due to differences in the colouring and how the sprites were put together, but technically speaking, it’s the same.

