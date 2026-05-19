Im Interview! Wie sich The Adventures of Elliot im RPG-Portfolio von Square Enix abheben will

Please find the English script below. Square Enix verfügt bekanntermaßen über ein sehr reichhaltiges JRPG-Portfolio, seien es Klassiker oder neue Spiele. Neben unserer Anspielgelegenheit hatten wir auch die Möglichkeit, mit den Entwicklern von The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales zu sprechen.

Im Zusammenhang mit den ausufernden RPG-Alternativen bei Square Enix wollten wir wissen, wo sich The Adventures of Elliot selbst einordnet. Als stilistische Wiederentdeckung, als Hommage an bestimmte Klassiker oder als eigenständige, neue Richtung innerhalb des Genres?

Producer Naofumi Matsushita macht zunächst deutlich, dass es sich um ein HD-2D-Spiel handelt und man somit natürlich die Nostalgie für Klassiker wecken würde. Gleichzeitig wolle man aber auch ein Spielerlebnis bieten, das modernen Ansprüchen an den Spielspaß gerecht werde.

„Neuland zu betreten ist in der heutigen Landschaft ein ziemlich ehrgeiziges Unterfangen. Anstatt also diesem Ideal nachzujagen, war unser Ansatz für diesen Titel ‚mit beiden Beinen auf dem Boden zu bleiben und alles zu tun, was das Team im Moment leisten kann‘, sowie ‚den Spaß, den wir einst in Spielen erlebt haben, zu verbessern, damit auch die Spieler von heute ihn spüren können'“, benennt Matsushita die konkreten Ziele.

„Der Slogan unseres Teams enthält den Satz ‚Den Erwartungen gerecht werden‘, und wir möchten die Erwartungen unserer Fans wirklich erfüllen. Darüber hinaus ist es mein persönliches Ideal als Produzent, ein Werk zu schaffen, das diese Erwartungen übertrifft. Aber das ist ziemlich schwierig. Ich habe das Gefühl, dass wir es vielleicht eines Tages schaffen werden, wenn wir weiterhin Spiele entwickeln“, so Matsushita bescheiden.

Die Bitte: „Zuallererst würde ich mich sehr freuen, wenn ihr euch selbst davon überzeugen könntet, ob unser Versuch, ‚den Spaß, den wir einst in Spielen erlebt haben, weiterzuentwickeln, damit auch die Spieler von heute ihn spüren können‘, in The Adventures of Elliot gelungen ist. Wir sind zuversichtlich, also probiert es doch einfach mal aus!“

Das vollständige Spiel erscheint schließlich am 18. Juni für PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch 2 und PCs. Physische Versionen gibt es für PS5* und Xbox, während die Switch 2 leider nur mit einer Game Key Card bedient wird. Eine neue Demo ist ab sofort für alle Plattformen verfügbar. Werdet ihr es spielen?

English script:

Square Enix has a very rich portfolio of (J)RPGs with many legendary titles. Where does The Adventures of Elliot fit into this landscape—as a stylistic rediscovery, as a homage to certain classics, or as a distinct, new direction within the genre?

Naofumi Matsushita: As mentioned earlier, since this is an HD-2D game, I believe we should evoke nostalgia for the classics through our 2D characters while delivering a gameplay experience that meets modern standards of fun. Breaking new ground is quite an ambitious undertaking in today’s landscape, so rather than pursuing that kind of ideal, our approach for this title was to “keep our feet on the ground and do everything the team can right now,” and to “take the fun we once experienced in games and enhance it so that today’s players can feel it as well.”

Our team’s slogan includes the phrase “Living up to expectations,” and we truly want to meet our fans’ expectations.

On top of that, as a producer, my personal ideal is to create a work that exceeds those expectations. But that’s quite difficult. I feel that if we continue making games, maybe someday we’ll be able to achieve it.

First and foremost, I would be delighted if you could see for yourself whether our attempt to “take the fun we once experienced in games and enhance it so that today’s players can feel it as well” has been successful in The Adventures of Elliot. We feel confident about it, so we hope you’ll give it a try!

Bildmaterial: The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, Square Enix, Claytech Works