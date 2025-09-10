Wie Naoki Yoshida mit euren Kommentaren umgeht

Naoki Yoshida ist ein sympathischer Mensch, da sind wir uns wahrscheinlich einig. Der Producer und Director von Final Fantasy XIV gibt viele Interviews und weil inzwischen nicht nur eine wichtige und prominente „Square Enix“-Persönlichkeit ist, sondern auch Producer von Final Fantasy XVI war, wird er oft alles Mögliche gefragt.

Das Erstaunliche dabei war in den letzten Jahren, dass Naoki Yoshida dabei stets ausführliche und meinungsstarke Antworten gegeben hat, oft genug frei von diplomatischem PR-Sprech. Es ist vielleicht nur der Eindruck des Autors, aber mitunter haben es die Fans nicht gedankt.

Auch unabhängig davon haben wir Naoki Yoshida im Rahmen der Gamescom 2025 aber gefragt, wie er mit den Kommentaren und Reaktionen auf seine vielen Interviews umgeht. Wenn er denn überhaupt damit arbeitet. Und er tut es! Seine Antwort auf diese Frage: gewohnt ausführlich.

„Zunächst einmal: Dies gilt nicht nur für die japanischen Medien, sondern für alle Medien weltweit, die zu uns kommen, um uns zu interviewen; aber es ist wirklich der harten Arbeit und dem Einsatz unserer PR-Teams zu verdanken und ich schätze es wirklich, rauszugehen und viele verschiedene Medien auf der ganzen Welt – gerade in diesem Rahmen hier – treffen zu können“, so Naoki Yoshida.

Yoshida schaut sich Reaktionen gründlich an

Und weiter: „Nach der Gamescom werden unsere PR-Teams die gesamte Medienberichterstattung zusammentragen, also alle Links sammeln und auch die Reaktionen der Community auf die Medienartikel zusammenfassen. Diese Informationen werden mir dann mitgeteilt. Ich schaue mir diese Berichte und die Reaktionen der Spieler gründlich an – so mache ich es immer.“

Um dann ins Detail zu gehen: „Wenn mir in einem Interview eine Frage gestellt wird, lautet sie normalerweise in etwa: ‚Was halten Sie von diesem und jenem?‘ Natürlich antworte ich entsprechend: ‚Ich denke dies und jenes …‘, aber ich bemühe mich auch, die Gründe dafür zu nennen. Manchmal – das ist nicht immer der Fall, aber die Wahrscheinlichkeit dafür ist auch nicht gleich null – stelle ich fest, dass meine Erklärung oder die Begründung darin nicht ganz ausgereift ist.“

Naoki Yoshida schlussfolgert: „Und das kann zu Missverständnissen bei den Lesern des Artikels führen. Wenn ich solche Situationen erlebe, lerne ich daraus für das nächste Interview. So kann ich mir überlegen, ob ich beim nächsten Interview vielleicht ein technisches Konzept einfacher erklären oder ein einfacheres Beispiel geben kann, um das Risiko von Missverständnissen zu verringern.“

„Aber ich denke, letztendlich gibt es kein Ziel – ich muss es einfach dazulernen und meine Lehren daraus ziehen, indem ich die Reaktionen auf die Berichterstattung lese“, resümiert Yoshida in unserem 45-Minuten-Interview, in dem er übrigens alle Fragen auf Japanisch beantwortet. „[…] obwohl ich Englisch ganz gut verstehe, bin ich mir beim Sprechen derzeit noch unsicher. Das berücksichtige ich zwar und versuche, meine Antworten kurzzuhalten, aber ich möchte natürlich auch ins Detail gehen – das ist manchmal knifflig! (lacht)“

Original english script:

Yoshida (Original): So, this applies not only to the Japanese media but for all of the media that we have around the world that come to interview us: It is really thanks to all of the hard work and effort our PR-teams put in and I really appreciate to be able to go out and meet lot of different media all around the world.

And after Gamescom finishes, our PR-teams will compile all of the media coverage, so they will gather all of the links together and they will also provide a summary of the community responses to the media articles and they will report to me with that information. And I always thoroughly check on those reports and how the players have responded.

Typically when I am asked a question in an interview, the question might be along the line of „What do you think of such and such?“ And of course in my answer I would say „I think this…“ but I also strive to share the reasons why I think that way. Sometimes – and this is not all the time, but the chance of it happening is also not zero – I find that, the explanation or the reasoning within that explanation that I provide, is a bit lacking. And that might lead to a misunderstanding from the people who read the article. And then when I see that sort of situation, it is a learning for me to take on board for the next interview. So that I can think, maybe for the next interview, I can explain some technical concept more easily or provide an easier example to follow and that would reduce the risk of misunderstandings. But I think ultimately there is no goal – it’s just a case that I have to simply study and make those learnings for myself by reading the response to the interview coverage.

Of course the interview slots are quite limited. We only have 45 minutes and if I could answer all of the questions in English it would mean I could answer more. But while I’m quite good at listening to English, currently I’m not so confident in speaking it. So I do keep that consideration in mind as well and I do try to keep my answers short but at the same time – because I do want to provide the detail – it is a bit of a tricky one! (laughs)

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix