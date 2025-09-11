Nicht des Geldes wegen: Yoshida erklärt, wie Kollaborationen à la Monster Hunter funktionieren

In Final Fantasy XIV gab es über die Jahre zahlreiche Kollaborationen und die neueste steht jetzt mit Monster Hunter Wilds an. Naoki Yoshida enthüllte die neue Zusammenarbeit gemeinsam mit „Monster Hunter“-Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto auf der „Opening Night Live“-Bühne bei Geoff Keighley in Köln. Please find the english script below.

Aber habt ihr euch mal gefragt, von welchem konkreten Nutzen diese gegenseitigen Kollaborationen insbesondere bei so unterschiedlichen Spielen wie Final Fantasy XIV und Monster Hunter Wilds eigentlich sind? Wir haben uns das gefragt und diese Frage bei einem Interview im Rahmen der Gamescom in Köln an Naoki Yoshida weitergegeben.

Konkret haben wir Yoshida gefragt, wie solche Kollaborationen auf geschäftlicher Ebene funktionieren und welche Daten die Unternehmen analysieren können. Gibt es Überschneidungen zwischen den Fans? Ist das messbar? „Ich glaube, das alles in fünf Minuten zu beantworten, ist unmöglich, also fasse ich mich kurz. Zunächst zum ‚Monster Hunter Wilds‘-Crossover: Wir werden im September Details bekannt geben, welche Belohnungen winken und welche Inhalte es geben wird. Also, bitte habt noch ein bisschen Geduld“, so Yoshida zunächst.

Und weiter: „Was die Zusammenarbeit mit anderen Unternehmen angeht, sind die Crossovers in Final Fantasy XIV anderer Natur. Wir beziehen uns auf einige Spielerdaten – zum Beispiel könnten wir uns die PlayStation-Daten ansehen und die Anzahl der ‚Final Fantasy XIV‘-Spieler sehen, die auch Monster Hunter spielen. Wir sehen uns nicht alle Daten an, sondern nur einen kleinen Teil, aber sie dienen zu einem gewissen Grad durchaus als Referenz.“

Finanzieller Aspekt im Hintergrund

Der wichtigste Faktor bei der Entscheidung, mit welchen Titeln man ein Crossover machen wolle, sei aber tatsächlich, wie sehr Yoshida und Co. das entsprechende Franchise selbst lieben würden. „Angefangen bei mir, aber auch zahlreiche Mitglieder des ‚Final Fantasy XIV‘-Teams sind große Fans von Monster Hunter. Genauso gibt es im ‚Monster Hunter‘-Team viele Helden des Lichts“, erklärt Naoki Yoshida.

Und weiter: „Da wir beide das Franchise des anderen so sehr lieben, dachten wir, dass es toll wäre, Monster zwischen unseren Titeln auszutauschen und etwas Neues zu schaffen. Das war der Ausgangspunkt für die Crossover-Kollaboration.“

Yoshida, der nicht nur Director, sondern auch Producer von Final Fantasy XIV ist und damit fürs Geld zuständig, sagt weiter: „Wenn wir mit Produzenten zusammenarbeiten, achten wir bei Crossovers nicht wirklich auf Aspekte wie Geld, sondern darauf, was Spaß bereitet. Wir möchten den Spielern ein unterhaltsames Erlebnis bieten. Ich denke, bei vielen anderen Unternehmen werden solche Kooperationen häufig lediglich genutzt, um Charaktere und Kleidung auszutauschen und oft steht dabei das Geld im Fokus. Aber für uns steht der finanzielle Aspekt nicht wirklich im Vordergrund, sondern vor allem die Leidenschaft, die wir für das Franchise empfinden.“

„Fun to play, fun to develop!“

Was ganz konkret Monster Hunter angeht, so hofft man natürlich auch einen entsprechenden Austausch. Diese Berechnungen treten aber in den Hintergrund. In erster Linie seien die Inhalte zum Spaß haben da und es würde auch Spaß machen, sie zu entwickeln: „Es könnte Spieler geben, die Final Fantasy XIV spielen, aber noch nie Monster Hunter, weil Monster Hunter ein Actionspiel ist und sie vielleicht nicht so gut in Actionspielen sind. Aber das hier könnte für sie als Ausgangspunkt dienen, Interesse zu entwickeln und dann mit Monster Hunter anzufangen. Andererseits könnte es für ‚Monster Hunter‘-Spieler eine ähnliche Situation sein. Vielleicht haben sie noch nie ein MMO gespielt und das hier könnte eine Chance sein, sie für Final Fantasy XIV zu begeistern“, so Yoshida.

Und abschließend: „Wenn sie sehen, dass es Arkveld in Final Fantasy XIV gibt, denken sie vielleicht: „Oh, ich muss als Jäger in die Welt von Final Fantasy XIV eintauchen und Arkveld jagen.“ Das ist unser Ziel. Wir denken, solange das passiert, ist alles gut. Wir haben keine genauen Berechnungen angestellt, was wir erreichen wollen. Vielmehr gilt: Fun to play, fun to develop!“ (lacht)

Original english script:

You presented the “Monster Hunter Wilds” collaboration at Opening Night Live. I assume you won’t be able to give any further specific insights today – but if you can, please let us know! I would be interested to hear how these collaborations work on a business level. What data can you analyze in this regard? Is there an overlap between fans of such collaborations who actually play the other game? Is that measurable? Or is it just “fan service” in the end?

Yoshida (Original): I think to answer all that in five minutes is probably impossible, so I’ll keep it brief. Firstly in regards to the „Monster Hunter Wilds“-crossover, we will be announcing details in September, detailing what kinds of rewards you can get and what kind of content there will be. So if you could wait just a little bit longer!

As for working with other companies for crossovers – what we would typically call collaborations – but when we look at crossovers in Final Fantasy XIV, they are of a different nature. We do refer to some player data – for example we could look at Playstation data and we could see the number of Final Fantasy XIV players who also play Monster Hunter. We don’t look at all the data though but only at a small portion, but it does serve to some extent as a reference.

But when we’re looking at what titles to do a crossover with in Final Fantasy XIV, for us the most important thing is how much we love it, how much we love the franchise. So starting with me – but a lot of other members in the Final Fantasy XIV team as well – so many of us are huge Monster Hunter fans. Also, on the other hand, in the „Monster Hunter“-team there are many heroes of light as well. We thought that since we both love each others franchise so much, It would be great to swap monsters between our titles and create something new. That was the starting point of the crossover collaboration.

When we are working with overseas producers we’re not really looking at aspects such as money for crossovers, but what we consider is „what is fun?“ We want to provide an enjoyable experience to the gamers. So I think a lot of other companies, when they’re working together on collaborations, they’re often just exchanging characters or clothes, and they’re often focusing just on money. But for us, I think we don’t really focus on the money, but more than anything in Final Fantasy XIV, we are focusing on the passion that we have for the franchise.

In terms of the crossover with Monster Hunter: There could be players who do play Final Fantasy XIV, but they’ve never played Monster Hunter before because Monster Hunter is an action game, and maybe they aren’t so good at action games. But this could serve as a starting point for them to develop an interest and then start playing Monster Hunter. On the other hand, it could also be a similar situation for Monster Hunter players. Maybe they’ve never played an MMO before, and this could be a chance to bring them into Final Fantasy XIV. If they see that there is Arkveld in Final Fantasy XIV, they might think, oh, I need to jump into the world of Final Fantasy XIV as a hunter and hunt Arkveld. This, for us, is what we’re aiming for. We think that as long as this happens, it’s okay. We haven’t made any calculations about specifically what we want to achieve. In a nutshell: Fun to play, fun to develop! (laughs)

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix