Nach „Dawntrail“-Kritik: Yoshida sieht Final Fantasy XIV vor beträchtlichen Änderungen

Selbst wenn ihr nicht Final Fantasy XIV spielt, dann habt ihr vielleicht mitbekommen, dass die letzte Erweiterung „Dawntrail“ ungewohnt kritisch von Fans aufgenommen wurde. Producer und Director Naoki Yoshida hat damit gerechnet, wie er schon vor über einem Jahr bei der Gamescom verraten hat. (Please find the English script below.)

Inzwischen sind einige Monate ins Land gezogen und sein Team konnte viel Feedback sammeln. Die Haltung vieler Fans gegenüber „Dawntrail“ ist unverändert und wir haben Naoki Yoshida deshalb im Rahmen der Gamescom 2025 gefragt, ob für das Team weiterhin alles in erwartbaren Bahnen verläuft und welche Konsequenzen man gezogen hat. Naoki Yoshida war gewohnt ausführlich, deshalb steigen wir ohne große Umschweife ein.

„Final Fantasy XIV ist ein Live-Service-Titel“, beginnt Yoshida seine Ausführungen. „Wir schauen uns also ständig das Feedback der Spieler an und improvisieren auf der Grundlage dessen, was wir sehen. Wenn wir also ein ganzes Jahr zurückblicken, haben wir unsere Entwicklung nicht einfach fortsetzen können, ohne die Reaktionen der Spieler zu berücksichtigen. Wir nehmen ständig Anpassungen und Optimierungen vor und improvisieren, wo wir können, um bei der Erstellung von Inhalten auf das Feedback der Spieler zu reagieren.“

„In den letzten drei Monaten ist mir dabei etwas besonders aufgefallen. Und zwar nicht nur in Bezug auf die Spieler von ‚Dawntrail‘ , sondern vielmehr in Bezug auf das grundsätzliche Spieldesign von Final Fantasy XIV: Ich denke, es bedarf einer Neustrukturierung unserer Herangehensweise in Bezug auf die Hierarchie von Inhalten im Spieldesign“, schlussfolgert Yoshida.

Beträchtliche Änderungen notwendig

„Seit etwa Anfang des Jahres spüre ich, dass die Struktur von Final Fantasy XIV nicht mehr den Vorlieben der Spieler entspricht. Ich habe das Gefühl, dass wir jetzt an einem Punkt sind, an dem wir eine beträchtliche Änderung an der Hierarchie von Spielinhalten vornehmen müssen – das beschränkt sich nicht nur auf die Erweiterungen, sondern auf die gesamte Entwicklung von Final Fantasy XIV.“

Die Inhaltshierarchie habe bisher gut funktioniert, so das Gefühl des Teams. Von „A Realm Reborn“ bis Patch 7.2 habe man sie 12 Jahre lang genutzt. „Ich glaube nun aber, dass wir uns weiterentwickeln und die Inhaltshierarchie, aber auch das Design innerhalb dieser verändern müssen“, so Yoshida. Nun aber müssten Veränderungen stattfinden und angesichts dieser sei man selbst schon sehr aufgeregt.

Ob Naoki Yoshida diese Änderungen schon erläutern könne? Holt euch ein Getränk eurer Wahl und setzt euch gemütlich hin, denn er begann, es zu erläutern. „Um hier auszuholen, bräuchte ich wohl zwei Stunden“, so Yoshida lachend. Er habe das Thema im letzten „Letter from the Producer LIVE“ bereits angeschnitten und bittet Fans darum, die Aufzeichnung anzusehen, bietet aber trotzdem noch einmal eine ausführlichere Erläuterung an.

Beginnend mit Patch 7.35 „Pilgrim’s Traverse“

„Als ersten Schritt in diese Richtung werden wir den neuen Inhalts-Patch 7.35 veröffentlichen. Ich würde mich also sehr freuen, wenn die Spieler die Gelegenheit nutzen könnten, diesen Inhalt auszuprobieren, und ich würde mich über ihr Feedback freuen. Dieser neue Inhalt, der mit dem Patch kommt, heißt „Pilgrim’s Traverse“ – es wäre toll zu hören, ob sie es unterhaltsam fanden oder nicht, oder ob sie konkretes Feedback zu Dingen haben, die sie geändert haben möchten“, bittet Yoshida.

„Im Folgenden möchte ich versuchen, eine einfache Zusammenfassung auf die Frage zu geben und mich kurz zu fassen“, so Yoshida, erneut lachend. „Als ‚A Realm Reborn‘ vor 12 Jahren erstmals veröffentlicht wurde, war das der Ausgangspunkt für das Spiel als MMORPG, und es war unvermeidlich, dass das Spiel zum Start nicht genügend Inhalte haben würde. Wenn wir neue Inhalte einführen möchten, möchten wir diese natürlich so schnell wie möglich einführen und aktualisieren, und in der Anfangszeit eines MMORPGs ist das die einzige Möglichkeit, es zu erweitern.“

„Wenn wir darüber nachdenken, wie wir Inhalte effizient produzieren und schnell veröffentlichen können, bildet dies die Grundlage des Spieldesigns und der Veröffentlichung von Inhalten und formuliert im Grunde das, was wir die Inhaltshierarchie und das grundlegende Spieldesign von Final Fantasy XIV nennen. Ich werde es hoffentlich auf leicht verständliche Weise erklären“, lacht Yoshida.

[ZUR ERKLÄRUNG: An dieser Stelle hat sich Yoshida zur Veranschaulichung an den Süßigkeiten am Tisch bedient und sich je zwei Päckchen von insgesamt drei unterschiedlichen Süßigkeiten genommen. Jede dieser drei Sorten entspricht einer Form von „Content“]

„Wir haben Hardcore-Kampf-Content, Midcore-Content und Content für Casual-Spieler. Wenn man jeweils zwei Einheiten an Inhalten pro Art hat, ergibt das insgesamt sechs Typen von Inhalten (bzw. Content). Aus Entwicklersicht würden wir die Spieler-Community grob in verschiedene Gruppen einteilen und unsere Planung darauf aufbauen“, so Yoshida.

Hardcore, Midcore, Casual

„Basierend auf diesem Plan würden wir Inhalte veröffentlichen, die auf eine bestimmte Spielergruppe zugeschnitten sind. Das bedeutet, dass wir als Entwickler bei der Arbeit an einem bestimmten Inhaltstyp davon ausgehen können, dass dieser Inhalt nur für einen bestimmten Spielertyp bestimmt ist. Wir müssen bei der Produktion dieses Inhaltstyps [deutet auf den Hardcore-Content] keine Rücksicht auf Gelegenheitsspieler nehmen. In den letzten 12 Jahren haben wir unsere Entwicklung nach dieser Richtlinie durchgeführt“, erklärt er weiter.

„Dieser Richtlinie weiter zu folgen, hat aber einen Haken. Um ein Beispiel aus der Sicht eines Gelegenheitsspielers zu geben: Aus ihrer Sicht ist dieser Inhalt hier [deutet auf den Hardcore-Content], obwohl er im Spiel implementiert ist, beinahe so, als würde er nicht existieren. Genauso umgekehrt: Der Hardcore-Spieler schert sich nicht um diesen Inhalt [deutet auf den Casual-Content]. Wir – als Entwickler – sagen aber [deutet auf die gesamten Süßigkeiten, sprich: den gesamten Content]: ‚Hey, schaut mal! Schaut mal, wie viel Content ihr zum Spielen habt!‘ Die Richtlinie, die wir hatten, funktionierte gut, vielleicht aber auch ein wenig zu gut. Denn jetzt haben wir so viele Inhalte erstellt, dass die Spieler uns sagen: ‚Ach, dieser Inhalt hat nichts mit mir zu tun. Ist mir egal.'“, so Yoshida.

„Was ich also sagen möchte, ist: Wir wissen natürlich, dass die „Top-Spieler“ maßgeschneiderte Inhalte [deutet auf den Hardcore-Content] benötigen, und diese werden wir auch weiterhin produzieren. Genauso auf der anderen Seite des Spektrums: Wir wissen um die Gelegenheitsspieler, die entsprechende Inhalte [deutet auf den Casual-Content] benötigen, und den werden wir weiterhin liefern. Wir werden also weiterhin für beide Enden des Spektrums maßgeschneiderte Inhalte produzieren“, verspricht Naoki Yoshida.

Designs und Workflow ändern

„Was wir nun versuchen, ist, das Design so zu ändern, dass wir Inhalte haben, die allen Spaß machen. [Yoshida sortiert Midcore-Content und jeweils eines von zwei Teilen des Hardcore- bzw. Casual-Contents, welche jeweils beide Enden des Spektrums ansprechen sollen] Aus der Sicht dieser Spieler [deutet auf Hardcore-Content] gäbe es also fünf Arten von attraktiven Inhalten und aus der Sicht der anderen Spieler [deutet auf den Casual-Content] gäbe es auch fünf Arten. Das ist quasi die Idee, um es einfach auszudrücken. Danke für Ihre Aufmerksamkeit!“, lacht Yoshida.

„Ich habe versucht, es ganz einfach zu erklären. Was wir vorhaben, erfordert jedoch, dass wir sämtliche Designs angehen und auch den Workflow ändern. Und ich denke, da wir etwas Neues machen, müssen wir voranschreiten und diese Aussicht begeistert mich sehr“, freut sich Yoshida auf die Zukunft.

Und abschließend: „Aber hinter diesem Gesamtkonzept steckt so viel, dass es großartig wäre, wenn wir die Möglichkeit hätten, zu einer Spielekonferenz zu gehen und vielleicht zwei Stunden damit zu verbringen, darüber zu reden. Letzten Endes müssen die Spieler aber gar nicht so viel darüber nachdenken. Sie müssen nur wissen, dass das Entwicklungsteam an etwas arbeitet. Und wenn die Spieler deshalb interessiert und motiviert wären, uns Feedback zu geben, wäre das großartig.“ (lacht)

English script:

JPGames: You weren’t surprised by the mixed reactions to „Dawntrail“, as you said here in Cologne a year ago. Another year has passed since then, and you’ve gathered a lot of new feedback. Would you still say that everything is going as expected?

Yoshida: Firstly, Final Fantasy XIV is a Live Service title. It is always the case that we constantly look at player feedback and we improvise based on what we see. Of course, from the time of one year ago, it’s not the case that we would continue our development without referring to the player response at all. We’re constantly adjusting and tweaking, improvising where we can in response to player feedback when we’re creating content.

There is something that I felt particularly these past three months – rather than it being the players of Final Fantasy XIV, I think in terms of the overall world, and what I mean by that is that it’s not limited to „Dawntrail“, but in terms of the overall base game design for Final Fantasy XIV: I think that there needs to be a restructure about how we approach the content hierarchy in game design, because content hierarchy is a part of the game’s design. I started to feel recently particularly that the way that things are structured in Final Fantasy XIV no longer matches the players‘ preferences, and this is something that I started to feel after we entered this year, and so I felt that now we are at a time where we need to incorporate a major change in the content hierarchy and also the game’s design, and this is limited not just to expansions, but to the overall development of Final Fantasy XIV.

But when we look at the content hierarchy, we feel that it has worked well as it was up until now. It has been employed right back from the Time of „A Realm Reborn“ until Patch 7.2 and it has always worked well until now. But now I feel we need to advance more, change the content hierarchy but also change the design itself within said hierarchy. It has worked well in the past 12 years, but now we feel from our perspective it needs change and we are excited about that change and the prospects of changing it for the future of the game.

JPGames: That sounds very interesting and, above all, substantial. Could you perhaps explain these changes in a little more detail?

Yoshida: If I start talking about this, I think I will need two hours. (laughs) I talked a little about this in the last „Letter from the Producer LIVE“ – it was in Japanese – but I used some content to explain the first steps of this new approach. If players have not seen this yet, I would really appreciate if they could take time to watch that. For the first step in that direction, we will be releasing new content patch 7.35, so I’d really appreciate it if players could take the opportunity to play that content, and I’d love to hear their feedback. It would be great to hear whether they thought it was fun or not, or whether they have any specific feedback about things they want changed. This new content that will be coming in the patch is called Pilgrim’s Traverse, so I’d really love if players do check it out and let me know their thoughts.

I will try to provide a simple summary and I’ll try to keep it short. (laughs) So, when „A Realm Reborn“ was originally released 12 years ago, of course that’s the starting point for the game as an MMORPG, and it’s inevitable that there isn’t enough content in the game. Of course when we want to introduce new content, we want to introduce and update it as quickly as possible, and in the starting days of an MMORPG that is the only thing you can do to expand it. When we think about how we can efficiently produce content and quickly release it, that forms the basis of the base game design of the game and releasing content, and that basically formulates what we call the content hierarchy and the base game design of Final Fantasy XIV. I’ll explain it in a hopefully easy-to-follow fashion. (laughs)

[EXPLANATION: At this point, Yoshida helped himself to the sweets on the table for illustrative purposes, taking two packets of each of three different types of sweets. Each of these three types corresponds to a form of „content“.]

We have hardcore battle content, casual player content and mid-core content. If you have two types of each, that means a total of six types of content. From a developer’s perspective, we would broadly categorize the community of players into different groups and we would plan based on that. We would release content based on that plan, tailored towards a specific group of players. That means, as developers, when we’re working on a certain type of content, we can think about this content being only for a certain type of player. On the other hand, for this type of content [points to the hardcore content], when we’re producing it, we don’t have to think about casual players. For the past 12 years, we have carried out our development based on this policy.

But if we continued to follow this policy and to provide one example from the casual player’s perspective: From their perspective, even though this content [the hardcore content] is implemented in the game, it’s almost the same as being non-existent to them. And on the flip side, from a hardcore player’s perspective, that content [the casual content] is also non-existent. But we say to them [refers to all the sweets, i.e. all the content]: „Hey, look! Look at how much content you’ve got to play!“ So, this policy we had went well, but I could say that it went too well, because now we’ve created so much new content that the players are telling us „Oh well, this content has nothing to do with me. I don’t care.“

So, what I want to say is that, of course, for the top tier of players, we know that content tailored towards them is needed, and we will continue to produce that content. [pointing at one of the hardcore sweets] And on the other side of the spectrum, for the really casual players, we also understand that that content is also needed, and we will continue to produce that. [pointing at one of the casual sweet] So, we will continue to tailor content for both ends of the spectrum.

What we’re trying to do now is to change the design so that we have content which can be enjoyed by everyone. [Yoshida sorts mid-core content and one of two parts of hardcore and casual content, respectively, each of which is intended to appeal to both ends of the spectrum] So, from these players‘ perspectives [pointing at hardcore content/player], there would be five types of content, and for the other players‘ perspectives [ponting at casual content/player], there’s also five types. And – to put it simply – that’s it. Thank you! (laughs)

I tried to explain it really simple but what we’re trying to do will require us approaching all of the designs and also changes in the work flow and I think since we’re doing something new it is necessary for us to move forward and at this prospect, I’m super excited. But, this total concept of what we’re doing, there’s so much behind it that if there was an opportunity to go to some sort of games conference and maybe spend two hours to talk about it, that would be great. At the end of the day, though, players don’t really need to think about it that much. All they need to know is that the development team is working on something. And, because of that, if players would be interested and motivated to provide us their feedback, that would be great. (laughs)

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix