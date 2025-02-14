„Nasir war wie ein Gott für mich“ – wie Vertrauen und Freundschaften zu Fantasian geführt haben

Please find the english script below. Erinnert ihr euch an den 18. Juni 2024? Es war der Tag, an dem Square Enix Fantasian Neo Dimension angekündigt hat. Mit der erweiterten Version des Spiels für Konsolen und PCs war Fantasian aus dem „Apple-Gefängnis“ befreit, wie viele Fans es gern nannten.

Fantasian war 2021 nämlich exklusiv für Apple Arcade erschienen und damit der Gruppe von Fans, die Final-Fantasy-Schöpfer Hironobu Sakaguchi ursprünglich mal bediente, nur umständlich oder gar nicht zugänglich. Sakaguchi arbeitet schon seit vielen Jahren nicht mehr bei „Square“, aber mit seinem Studio Mistwalker knüpfte er zunächst dort an, wo er aufgehört hatte.

Große Konsolenabenteuer wie Blue Dragon und The Last Story entstanden in den ersten Jahren des Studios, das inzwischen schon seinen 20. Geburtstag feiern wird. Fantasian hingegen war eines der Mobile-Games, auf die sich Mistwalker in den letzten Jahren vermehrt konzentriert hat.

Eines, das jetzt dank der Konsolen- und PC-Umsetzung mehr Videospielfans kennenlernen. Denn es lohnt sich: Fantasian mag klassische RPG-Kost bieten, aber besonders visuell ist es innovativ. Als Hülle für die Welt dienen unzählige Dioramen, die nicht nur zunächst aufwendig von Künstlern erstellt, sondern dann auch noch aufwendig digitalisiert wurden.

Ihr werdet euch mehr als einmal erwischen, wie ihr ein neues Gebiet zunächst vor allem optisch erkundet, weil es so schön aussieht. Dabei hilft auch ein Gameplay-Kniff: Das Dimengion-System schickt Zufallskämpfe auf die Wartebank, sodass ihr die Welt ungestört erkunden könnt.

Auch wenn man es angesichts der doch sehr unterschiedlichen Projekte über all die Jahre kaum glauben mag: Die Struktur des Studios ist in der Zeit nahezu gleich geblieben. „Die Grundstruktur von Mistwalker bestand schon immer aus einem kleinen Team“, erklärt uns Hironobu Sakaguchi in einem Interview, das wir per E-Mail führten. „Unsere Methode besteht darin, Teammitglieder für jedes Projekt zusammenzurufen und das Spiel über einen Zeitraum von etwa drei Jahren zu produzieren. Natürlich variiert die Größe des Teams je nach Ausrichtung und Umfang des Titels“, so Sakaguchi.

Mit Kontakten und Vertrauen …

In jedem Fall sei es Sakaguchi wichtig, dass sein Kernteam aus hervorragenden Programmierern bestehen würde. Und aus Leuten, mit denen er schon in der Vergangenheit zusammengearbeitet habe. Das schafft eine Atmosphäre des Vertrauens, die Sakaguchi-Spielen offenbar guttut. „Deshalb habe ich mich immer an diesen Ansatz gehalten. Durch diese Mitarbeiter habe ich dank ihrer eigenen Kontakte andere talentierte Menschen kennengelernt, und das hat sich in den letzten 20 Jahren fortgesetzt“, so Sakaguchi.

Speziell für Fantasian habe er ein „sehr talentiertes Kernteam von 30 Personen“ aufgebaut, an das er wirklich glaube. „Obwohl wir während der Coronavirus-Pandemie aus der Ferne gearbeitet haben, konnten wir dank der vertrauensvollen Beziehung, die wir als Kollegen aufgebaut haben, problemlos vorankommen“, sagt Sakaguchi.

Kontakte und Freundschaften waren es letztlich auch, die überhaupt zu Fantasian geführt haben. „Ein wichtiger Faktor war, dass die Gründungsmitglieder von Apple Arcade vertraute Freunde von mir waren“, erklärt uns Sakaguchi, der glaubt, dass ein Projekt nur erfolgreich sein kann, wenn Vertrauen vorhanden ist.

… zur Neuauflage von Fantasian

Das brauchte es dann auch für die Neuauflage Neo Dimension: „Durch Final Fantasy XIV konnte ich auch ein tiefes Vertrauensverhältnis zu Naoki Yoshida von Square Enix aufbauen, und Fantasian Neo Dimension entstand als Ausweitung dieser Beziehung. Natürlich gab es in beiden Fällen Hindernisse und Produktionshürden zu überwinden. Aber es ist entscheidend, den Mut zu haben, sich die Zeit zu nehmen, um die Dinge zu durchdenken, und wiederum das Vertrauen der beteiligten Mitglieder“, so Sakaguchi.

Es ist eine Arbeitsweise, die sich Hironobu Sakaguchi in vielen, vielen Jahren in der Branche angeeignet hat. Als er in einem Team, das einst noch kleiner war als jenes von Fantasian, ein gewisses „Final Fantasy“ entwickelt hat, legte er den Ursprung (nicht nur für) seine Karriere. Gemeinsam mit Akitoshi Kawazu, Koichi Ishii, Yoshitaka Amano, Nobuo Uematsu und weiteren erschuf er den Grundstein für eine Videospielreihe, die bis heute andauern sollte. Mit dabei, damals: Nasir Gebelli.

Kürzlich traf Sakaguchi im Rahmen einer Doku wieder auf den legendären Programmierer. „Ich wurde mit Computern und Spielen auf dem Apple II vertraut gemacht, daher war Nasir für mich wie ein Gott„, verrät Sakaguchi. „Es war ein Wunder und eine große Ehre, ihn kennenzulernen, und noch mehr, mit ihm an Final Fantasy zu arbeiten. Ich denke, dass der Respekt vor Nasir dazu beigetragen hat, dass das erste Final Fantasy ein großartiges Spiel wurde.“

Das „Leben“ eines Spiels

Sakaguchi weiter: „Ich bin immer noch der festen Überzeugung, dass das Kernprogramm selbst das „Leben“ eines Spiels ist. Alle meine Erinnerungen an ihn sind verschwommen (lacht), aber sie enthalten immer seine einnehmende Freundlichkeit und Höflichkeit, was die glücklichen Erinnerungen noch lebendiger werden lässt. Nasir ist wirklich ein wunderbarer Mensch.“

Wenn es Final Fantasy damals nicht gegeben hätte, dann wäre Hironobu Sakaguchi möglicherweise aus der Branche gegangen, die er selbst dann doch jahrelang geprägt hat. Was würde Sakaguchi machen, wenn „Final Fantasy“ wirklich seine letzte Videospielarbeit gewesen wäre?

„Ich interessiere mich sehr für Musik und Klänge. Es ist schwer vorstellbar, in welcher Zeitlinie ich mich befinden würde, aber ich habe das Gefühl, dass ich an einem Ort wäre, an dem Klang und Technik nebeneinander existieren“, so Sakaguchi. „Zum Beispiel bei der Entwicklung hochwertiger Ohrhörer und Kopfhörer. Selbst jetzt, obwohl ich mich natürlich für Spielsysteme selbst interessiere, interessiere ich mich gleichermaßen für Spielemusik und Soundeffekte. Klang ist eine Welle. Ich bin fest davon überzeugt, dass er Körper und Geist direkt durchdringt und bewegt.“

Original script of the interview:

1. It’s hard to believe, but Mistwalker is now over 20 years old. You started with big console projects like Blue Dragon and The Last Story. What is Mistwalker like in terms of structure and working methods today, how big is the core team, and what impact has the Corona pandemic had on the company and its processes?

Sakaguchi: Mistwalker’s fundamental structure has always consisted of a small team. Our method involves convening team members for each project and producing the game over a period of about three years. Of course, the size of the team varies depending on the direction and scope of the title. But in any case, it is important to me that the core members are comprised of excellent programmers and for the team to be people I have worked with in the past, so I have always stuck to this approach. Through these staff members, I have been introduced to other, talented people thanks to their own connections, and this has continued over the past 20 years. For FANTASIAN, I was able to build a very talented core team of 30 people that I really believe in. Although we worked remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, we were able to proceed without any problems thanks to the trusting relationship we have built as colleagues.

2. You have already revealed that the vast majority of the dioramas we see in Fantasian Neo Dimension no longer exist in the world because they have fallen into disrepair due to their nature and construction. Ironically, that was also a possible scenario for the game itself: before “Neo Dimension”, Fantasian only existed digitally, only on one platform, and only by subscription. These are not good conditions for the preservation of a medium; nevertheless, Apple Arcade may also have been a great opportunity for Mistwalker. Would you have been able to develop Fantasian without Apple back then? Were there hurdles for the new edition with Square Enix, in which Mr. Naoki Yoshida also played a major role? By the way, I’m very happy about the physical release of Fantasian.

Sakaguchi: A significant factor was that the founding members of Apple Arcade were trusted friends of mine. As with any team relationship, I believe that a project can only succeed when there is trust. I was also able to establish a deep trust with Naoki Yoshida of SQUARE ENIX through FINAL FANTASY XIV, and FANTASIAN Neo Dimension was created as an extension of that relationship. Of course, there were obstacles and production hurdles to overcome in both cases. But having the courage to take the time to think things through and, again, the trust of the members involved are crucial.

4. Mr. Sakaguchi, you have been working in this industry for a long time, which is quite different from what it was 20, 30 or even 40 years ago. Recently, we talked to Masaaki Hayasaka about Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. We asked him about the biggest challenge in these modern times of video game development and had many ideas about how he would answer. But he just said: The sheer number of games you can play is the biggest challenge of today. Naoki Hamaguchi also had an interesting approach to this, namely that cultural references have to work in regions where video games are more popular than they used to be. South America, for example. I found that very interesting. Mr. Sakaguchi, what is your perspective on this? What is the biggest challenge in modern game development and how might this have affected the development of Fantasian?

Sakaguchi: In the case of the FANTASIAN project, I think it was because I felt strongly that this would be my final work, but the risk of it being buried amongst all the other games or how to adapt it for specific regions with a thriving gaming culture was not as much of a priority for me.

Our approach was to have the game exist for as long as possible as a digital product, and I felt it would be enough if the game was played by as many people as possible, as well as for it to leave a lasting impression on them. While I think this is the wrong strategy from a business standpoint, I feel that this was one possible, valid approach when considering the artistry of the game. I think it’s one solution to the question of how to create better games – and if that game then becomes a hit, that’s the cherry on top.

5. Sakaguchi-san, you once said that a physical version of the original Final Fantasy is one of your favorite memorabilia and that without this game you would not be in the so-called timeline in which you now find yourself and to which Fantasian also belongs. In which timeline would Sakaguchi-san be without Final Fantasy?

Sakaguchi: I am very interested in music and sounds. It is difficult to imagine what timeline I would be in, but I feel like I would be in a place where sound and engineering coexist. For example, creating high-quality earphones and headphones. Even now, although I am of course interested in game systems themselves, I am equally interested in game music and sound effects. Sound is a wave. I strongly believe that it directly permeates and stirs the body and mind.

6. Recently, you met the legendary Nasir Gebelli again for a documentary. I’m not sure whether you actually met in person or just via video call. But if you did meet in person, did you eat a steak? Jokes aside, it must have been an exciting time for video game development. What do you today miss from that time?

I was introduced to computers and games on the Apple II, so Nasir was like a god to me. It was a miracle and a great honour to meet him, and even more so to work with him on FINAL FANTASY. I think that respect for Nasir helped to make the first FINAL FANTASY an amazing game. I still strongly feel that the core program itself is the ‚life‘ of a game. All of my memories of him are fuzzy (laughs), but they always contain his enveloping kindness and politeness, which makes the happy memories come back even brighter. Nasir truly is a wonderful person.

