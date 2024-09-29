Zwei Spiele, die ihr wohl nicht mal kennt, dominieren derzeit in Japan die Charts

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der beiden Woche vom 9. bis zum 22. September 2024 liegen vor und wir fassen euch die Ereignisse und Rankings der letzten beiden Wochen nachfolgend zusammen.

Dabei dominieren zwei Spiele die letzten beiden Wochen, von denen ihr möglicherweise noch gar nichts gehört habt und von denen ihr wohl auch nichts mehr hören werdet, weil eine Lokalisierung unwahrscheinlich ist.

In der Woche vom 9. bis zum 15. September war The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine mit 21.000 mit Abstand meistverkauftes Spiel. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Remake von Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin Ohotsuku ni Kiyu, welches im Februar bei der japanischen Direct angekündigt wurde.

Die 1984 für PC-60 veröffentlichte investigative Visual Novel stammt aus der Feder von Dragon-Quest-Meister Yuji Horii! Das Remake basiert auf der 1987 veröffentlichten Famicom-Version. Seht ganz unten den Launchtrailer zum Remake.

In der Woche vom 16. bis zum 22. September hingegen landete Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 von Spike Chunsoft mit 23.000 verkauften Einheiten ganz oben. Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 feiert den 30. Geburtstag der Visual-Novel-Serie mit einer Neuauflage der Main-Stories von Kamatachi no Yoru: Pension Spur, Kamaitachi no Yoru 2 und der letzten Episode x3.

16. bis 22. September:

[NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 (Spike Chunsoft, 09/19/24) – 23.051 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.811 (6.005.594) [PS5] ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) – 6.967 (28.521) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6.258 (1.428.479) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6.203 (7.914.922) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.960 (3.637.144) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 4.430 (292.389) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4.156 (3.631.813) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.949 (5.587.522) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.758 (5.415.264) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.659 (1.329.755) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2.485 (4.367.071) [NSW] The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case (G-MODE, 09/12/24) – 2.451 (23.370) [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 2.440 (64.577) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 2.396 (1.136.964) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 2.385 (1.929.956) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.334 (2.337.232) [NSW] Death end re;Quest Code Z (Compile Heart, 09/19/24) – 2.031 (New) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 1.991 (84.631) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.984 (2.329.205) [PS5] Death end re;Quest Code Z (Compile Heart, 09/19/24) – 1.956 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.878 (2.509.116) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 1.877 (1.492.693) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.821 (195.587) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1.800 (1.246.719) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.791 (2.015.501) [NSW] GINKA (Bushiroad Games, 09/19/24) – 1.775 (New) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.758 (1.032.352) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1.744 (353.253) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.723 (3.026.185)

9. bis 15. September:

[NSW] The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case (G-MODE, 09/12/24) – 20.919 (New) [PS5] ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) – 8.882 (21.554) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.840 (5.997.783) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7.069 (1.422.221) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6.967 (7.908.719) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.713 (3.631.184) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 4.750 (287,959) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.215 (5.411.506) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.943 (5.583.573) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.538 (3.627.657) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.131 (4.364.586) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.896 (2.334.898) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.835 (1.327.096) [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 2.825 (40.609) [NSW] Umamusume – Party Dash (Cygames, 08/29/24) – 2.606 (48.628) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 2.501 (1.927.571) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 2.478 (1.134.568) [PS5] Visions of Mana (Square Enix, 08/29/24) – 2.427 (38.647) [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (Capcom, 09/06/24) – 2.151 (12.653) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.133 (1.490.816) [NSW] Touhou Danmaku Kagura (Alliance Arts, 09/05/24) – 2.058 (18.689) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.009 (1.030.594) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.969 (2.327.221) [PS5] Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (3goo, 09/12/24) – 1.945 (New) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 1.911 (195.327) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1.843 (1.244.919) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.841 (2.507.238) [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 1.815 (62.137) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.809 (3.024.462) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.728 (351.509)

Die aktuellen Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 35.044 (7.902.577) Switch Lite – 12.514 (6.063.736) PlayStation 5 – 7.186 (5.193.843) Switch – 4.797 (19.902.018) PS5 Digital – 1.571 (853.500) Xbox Series S – 311 (318.908) Xbox Series X – 288 (307.270) PlayStation 4 – 37 (7.928.477)

Der Launchtrailer zum Remake:

via Gematsu (2), Bildmaterial: The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case, G-MODE