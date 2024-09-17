Xbox Game Pass im September weiterhin mit Wargroove 2 und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up für die zweite Septemberhälfte des Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Schon die erste Septemberhälfte verlief quantitativ ungewohnt überschaubar. So geht es auch an den restlichen September-Tagen weiter.
Alle der folgenden Spiele sind im Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass verfügbar. Wargroove 2 ist dabei der einzige Konsolentitel. Das Line-Up im August:
- 19. September – Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. September – Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- 24. September – Ara: History Untold (PC)
Ultimate-Abonnenten dürfen sich außerdem auf „Episode Aigis – The Answer“ zu Persona 3 Reload freuen. Der kontroverse DLC ist Teil des Expansion Pass und dieser wiederum für Ultimate-Abonnenten inklusive.
Erstaunlich: Die Liste der Spiele, die in den nächsten Tagen den Xbox Game Pass verlassen, ist länger als die der Neuzugänge. Das gab es auch noch nicht so oft. Ab dem 30. September sind nicht mehr dabei:
- Gotham Knights (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Let’s Build a Zoo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Loop Hero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- My Time At Portia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)
- Valheim (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Bildmaterial: Wargroove 2, Chucklefish, Robotality
