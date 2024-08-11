Japanische Verkaufscharts: Konami verteidigt in einer ruhigen Woche die Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 29. Juli bis zum 4. August 2024 liegen vor. Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 kann die Spitze der Charts noch einmal verteidigen und trägt wohl dazu bei, dass auch das zweite Geschäftsquartal von Konami blendend verläuft.
Bester Neueinsteiger ist Dokapon: Sword of Fury auf Rang 16. Es ist Software-seitig darüber hinaus eine recht unaufgeregte Woche. Mit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe und Animal Crossing: New Horizons landen zwei Evergreens auf den Rängen zwei und drei.
Die Software-Charts:
- [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 21.392 (223.619)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.694 (5.932.192)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8.254 (7.858.430)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 7.434 (166.364)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.917 (3.585.175)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6.469 (1.363.142)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5.035 (1.902.143)
- [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (07/18/24) – 4.989 (41.123)
- [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bamco, 07/25/24) – 4.806 (21.179)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.739 (5.553.891)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.712 (5.382.178)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4.524 (1.100.518)
- [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 4.446 (61.865)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.097 (4.341.547)
- [NSW] Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 3.103 (212.303)
- [NSW] Dokapon: Sword of Fury (Sting, 08/01/24) – 2.973 (New)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.933 (1.014.183)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.883 (1.306.603)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.724 (3.602.835)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.455 (1.474.505)
- [NSW] Hiiro no Kakera ~Omoi Iro no Kioku~ (IF, 08/01/24) – 2.384 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2.250 (1.230.850)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.122 (2.318.172)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.089 (336.034)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.058 (1.133.087)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.038 (2.314.144)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.957 (2.002.225)
- [NSW] Ace Combat 7: Deluxe Edition (Bamco 07/11/24) – 1.729 (22.807)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.653 (182.101)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.614 (2.496.867)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 35.104 (7.641.997)
- PlayStation 5 – 20.472 (5.076.563)
- Switch Lite – 13.280 (5.969.782)
- Switch – 9.373 (19.852.343)
- PS5 Digital – 5.321 (828.671)
- Xbox Series X – 4.264 (300.849)
- Xbox Series S – 75 (317.111)
- PlayStation 4 – 52 (7.928.186)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025, Konami
