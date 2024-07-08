Japanische Verkaufscharts: Luigi holt die Krone, Neptunia-Ableger landet nicht in den Top 30

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts in der Woche vom 24. Juni bis zum 30. Juni 2024 klettert Neueinsteiger Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD auf Platz 1. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble ist zweitbester Neueinsteiger auf Rang 30, während Neptunia VS Titan Dogoo, das am Wochenende für eine Lokalisierung angekündigt wurde, nicht in den Charts landet.

Die Software-Charts:

[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 88.425 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8.977 (7.815.790) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.473 (5.884.212) [PS5] Elden Ring: SOTR (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 6.993 (31.005) [NSW] Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 6.457 (193.142) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.037 (3.554.008) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 4,438 (994,862) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4.367 (1.076.481) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3.807 (1.877.772) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.679 (5.532.620) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.271 (3.591.728) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.162 (4.322.055) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 3.154 (42.345) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.044 (5.362.214) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom, 06/14/24) – 2.955 (17.384) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.935 (2.302.531) [PS4] Elden Ring SOTR (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 2.566 (9.574) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.423 (1.461.492) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2.322 (1.341.042) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.247 (1.294.062) [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 2.184 (24.275) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.016 (2.304.159) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 1.927 (183.826) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.775 (1.121.758) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.762 (1.992.801) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1.713 (1.220.607) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 1.651 (339.168) [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 1.644 (107.649) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.619 (173.312) [NSW] Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble (SEGA, 06/27/24) – 1.499 (New)

Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 30.743 (7.455.380) PlayStation 5 – 25.301 (4.957.059) Switch Lite – 10.580 (5.903.402) Switch – 4.942 (19.818.267) PS5 Digital – 2.204 (799.295) Xbox Series X – 1.154 (285.014) Xbox Series S – 438 (315.431) PlayStation 4 – 218 (7.927.260)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Nintendo, Next Level Games, Tantalus Media