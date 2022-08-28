Gamescom Awards 2022: Lies of P ist der Abräumer, Bandai Namco hatte den besten Stand

Inzwischen sind alle Gamescom-Awards 2022 verliehen. Lies of P ist dabei der Abräumer des Jahres. Drei Awards gab es für die gruselige Pinocchio-Geschichte. Es ist das meist erwartete PlayStation-Spiel der Jury und das beste RPG und beste Action-Adventure.
Für Ilkulinati und Metal: Hellsinger gab es jeweils zwei Awards. Ein bestes Sportspiel fand sich auch ohne EA mit AEW: Fight Forever. Vom Publikum wurden die Awards für den besten Stand (Bandai Namco) und den besten Trailer (Hogwarts Legacy) vergeben. Plaion (ehemals Koch Media) wurde für das beste Line-up von der Jury ausgezeichnet.
Die Gewinner des Gamescom Awards 2022:
- Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game: The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games
- Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game: Tin Hearts, Wired Productions
- Most Wanted PC Game: Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
- Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game: Lies of P, Neowiz
- Best Action Adventure Game: Lies of P, Neowiz
- Best Action Game: Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
- Best Family Game: Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Best Indie Game: Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
- Best Multiplayer Game: Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark
- Best Ongoing Game: Sea of Thieves, Microsoft
- Best Role Playing Game: Lies of P, Neowiz
- Best Sports Game: AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic
- Best Strategy/Simulation Game: IXION, Kalypso Media
- Most Original Game: Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
- Best Booth: Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 7
- Best Trailer: Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games
- Gamescom goes green Award: Ukie
- Best Lineup: PLAION
- HEART OF GAMING Award: Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine
Bildmaterial: Bild von Anton Porsche auf Pixabay
