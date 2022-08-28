Branche News

Gamescom Awards 2022: Lies of P ist der Abräumer, Bandai Namco hatte den besten Stand

Inzwischen sind alle Gamescom-Awards 2022 verliehen. Lies of P ist dabei der Abräumer des Jahres. Drei Awards gab es für die gruselige Pinocchio-Geschichte. Es ist das meist erwartete PlayStation-Spiel der Jury und das beste RPG und beste Action-Adventure.

Für Ilkulinati und Metal: Hellsinger gab es jeweils zwei Awards. Ein bestes Sportspiel fand sich auch ohne EA mit AEW: Fight Forever. Vom Publikum wurden die Awards für den besten Stand (Bandai Namco) und den besten Trailer (Hogwarts Legacy) vergeben. Plaion (ehemals Koch Media) wurde für das beste Line-up von der Jury ausgezeichnet.

Die Gewinner des Gamescom Awards 2022:

  • Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game: The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games
  • Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game: Tin Hearts, Wired Productions
  • Most Wanted PC Game: Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
  • Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game: Lies of P, Neowiz
  • Best Action Adventure Game: Lies of P, Neowiz
  • Best Action Game: Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
  • Best Family Game: Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
  • Best Indie Game: Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark
  • Best Ongoing Game: Sea of Thieves, Microsoft
  • Best Role Playing Game: Lies of P, Neowiz
  • Best Sports Game: AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic
  • Best Strategy/Simulation Game: IXION, Kalypso Media
  • Most Original Game: Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
  • Best Booth: Bandai Namco Entertainment, Halle 7
  • Best Trailer: Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games
  • Gamescom goes green Award: Ukie
  • Best Lineup: PLAION
  • HEART OF GAMING Award: Game Industry Solidarity Campaigns for Ukraine

