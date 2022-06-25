Japanische Verkaufscharts: Switch-Umsetzung von Demon Slayer kann Spitze verteidigen

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 13. Juni bis zum 19. Juni 2022 liegen vor. Diesmal ist wirklich nicht viel passiert. Die Switch-Umsetzung von Demon Slayer kann den ersten Platz verteidigen. Aniplex konkretisierte kürzlich den DLC-Plan zum Spiel. Overlord: Escape from Nazarick ist bester Neueinsteiger auf Rang 7. Sniper Elite 5 steigt für PS4 übrigens auf Rang 21 ein.

[NSW] Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 20.964 (111.849) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 18.789 (493.046) [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 13.002 (45.175) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8.649 (769.571) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8.456 (4.682.390) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.887 (2.677.377) [NSW] Overlord: Escape from Nazarick (Kadokawa, 06/16/22) – 5.682 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5.462 (3.181.291) [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC 11/19/21) – 5.043 (2.560.536) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.364 (4.905.190) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 4.310 (71.482) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.116 (7.268.190) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.056 (981.769) [NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo, 05/19/22) – 3.017 (31.947) [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.846 (190.148) [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 2.468 (2.261.653) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.344 (2.042.308) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.237 (2.667.384) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2.189 (4.091.353) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.090 (987.164)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 22.860 (1.899.156) Switch – 19.907 (18.399.758) Switch Lite – 7.638 (4.761.895) Xbox Series S – 3.423 (130,076) Xbox Series X – 3.272 (108,983) PlayStation 5 – 2.371 (1.451.795) PS5 Digital – 664 (242.208) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 215 (1.187.058) PlayStation 4 – 18 (7.819.701)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, Sega, Aniplex / Cyberconnect2