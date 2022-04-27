PlayStation Plus im Mai mit FIFA 22 und diesen weiteren Games

Sony PlayStation hat das Line-up von PlayStation Plus im Mai vorgestellt. Es ist vermutlich der letzte Monat, in dem uns ein „klassisches Line-up“ erwartet. Beginnend Ende Mai rollt Sony dann das „neue“ PlayStation Plus aus, am 22. Juni sind wir dran.

Freut euch noch einmal auf:

FIFA 22 (PS4, PS5)

Tribes of Midgard (PS4, PS5)

Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)

Diese Spiele stehen ab dem 3. Mai zur Verfügung. Bis dahin habt ihr die Chance, euch noch die April-Games zu sichern. Das sind Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated und Slay the Spire.

Bildmaterial: FIFA 22, Electronic Arts