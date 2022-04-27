Huawei
PlayStation Plus im Mai mit FIFA 22 und diesen weiteren Games

Sony PlayStation hat das Line-up von PlayStation Plus im Mai vorgestellt. Es ist vermutlich der letzte Monat, in dem uns ein „klassisches Line-up“ erwartet. Beginnend Ende Mai rollt Sony dann das „neue“ PlayStation Plus aus, am 22. Juni sind wir dran.

Freut euch noch einmal auf:

  • FIFA 22 (PS4, PS5)
  • Tribes of Midgard (PS4, PS5)
  • Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)

Diese Spiele stehen ab dem 3. Mai zur Verfügung. Bis dahin habt ihr die Chance, euch noch die April-Games zu sichern. Das sind Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated und Slay the Spire.

Bildmaterial: FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

