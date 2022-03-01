Xbox Game Pass im März mit Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy und diesen Games

Pünktlich zum Start in den neuen Monat hat Xbox das Line-up für die erste Monatshälfte im Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Mit Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gibt es am 10. März ein Schwergewicht. Zuletzt zeigte sich Square Enix unzufrieden mit den Verkaufszahlen des Marvel-Games. Der Game-Pass-Deal dürfte Geld in die Kasse spülen. Auch über Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII werden sich bestimmt viele Xbox-Fans freuen.

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass:

Jetzt verfügbar – FAR: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud)

03. März – Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)

10. März – Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

10. März – Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox

10. März – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

10. März – Young Souls (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. März:

NieR: Automata (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

PHOGS! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Torchlight III (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

The Surge 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Bildmaterial: Guardians of the Galaxy, Square Enix, Eidos Montréal