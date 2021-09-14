Xbox Game Pass im September weiterhin mit Astria Ascending, Sable und diesen Games

Deathloop gibt’s heute nicht im Xbox Game Pass – auch wenn Arkane Studios und Bethesda inzwischen zu den Xbox Game Studios gehören. Der PlayStation-Deal war eben älter.
Aber Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass müssen sich nicht grämen. Wie immer gibt es schon zur Monatsmitte die nächste Aufstellung kommender Inklusiv-Games. Ihr dürft euch unter anderem auf Aragami 2, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Sable und Astria Ascending freuen.
Besonders auf Astria Ascending dürften unsere LeserInnen gespannt sein. Das Spiel von Dear Villagers und Artisan Studios machte als das „Spiel ehemaliger Final-Fantasy-Macher“ von sich reden.
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Crown Trick (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Nuclear Throne (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Artful Escape (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- 15. September – Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. September – I Am Fish (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. September – SkateBird (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 16. September – Superliminal (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 17. September – Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 23. September – Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 23. September – Sable (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 23. September – Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 23. September – Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC) ID@Xbox
- 28. September – Lemnis Gate (Konsole und PC)
- 30. September – Astria Ascending (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. September – Unsighted (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 1. Oktober – Phoenix Point (Konsole) ID@Xbox
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- 31. September – Drake Hollow (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. September – Ikenfell (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. September – Night in the Woods (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. September – Kathy Rain (PC)
- 31. September – Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud und Konsole)
Bildmaterial: Astria Ascending, Dear Villagers, Artisan Studios
