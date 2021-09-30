Sony kauft Bluepoint Games und die arbeiten diesmal an „original content“

Da hat uns Sony lange auf die Folter gespannt. Schon mit dem Aufkauf von Housemarque war durchgesickert, dass man auch Bluepoint Games akquirieren würde. Sony Japan hatte einfach die falsche Grafik in Social Media geteilt.

Heute machte man das Ding offiziell. Ab sofort gehört Bluepoint Games zu den SIE Worldwide Studios. Bekannt ist das texanische Studio vor allem für hochwertige Remakes wie Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus und Demon’s Souls.

Im PlayStation Blog bekommt Marco Thrush, Präsident von Bluepoint Games, Gelegenheit zum Statement. Das geht kaum über die üblichen Floskeln hinaus. Interessanter ist da schon das Interview bei IGN, in dem Thrush enthüllt, dass Bluepoint aktuell an „original content“ arbeitet. Also offenbar kein Remaster oder Remake.

Bildmaterial: Shadow of the Colossus, Sony, Bluepoint Games