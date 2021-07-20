Cris Tales, Omno und Raji: Xbox Game Pass nimmt in der zweiten Juli-Hälfte wieder Fahrt auf

Microsoft hat das Line-up des Xbox Game Pass für die zweite Juli-Hälfte vorgestellt. Nachdem es erst vor ein paar Wochen 10 neue Bethesda-Games und Yakuza: Like a Dragon als E3-Überraschung gab, ließ man es zu Monatsbeginn noch etwas ruhiger angehen.

In der zweiten Monatshälfte nimmt der Xbox Game Pass aber wieder Fahrt auf. Euch erwartet eine bunte Mischung, schon heute geht es da zum Beispiel mit Cris Tales los. Der Microsoft Flight Simulator ist im Juli ebenso noch Teil eures Abonnements wie der deutsche Indie Omno (zum Launch) oder Raji: An Ancient Epic.

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass:

Jetzt verfügbar – Battlefield V (Cloud) EA Play

Jetzt verfügbar – Cris Tales (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

22. Juli – Atomicrops (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

22. Juli – Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

22. Juli – Last Stop (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

26. Juli – Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud und Konsole)

26. Juli – Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud und Konsole)

27. Juli – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Series X|S)

29. Juli – Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

29. Juli – Omno (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

29. Juli – Project Wingman (PC) ID@Xbox

29. Juli – The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass

31. Juli – It Lurks Below (Konsole und PC)

31. Juli – The Touryst (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

31. Juli – Undermine (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Übrigens: Wer ein Abo des Xbox Game Pass hat, hat nicht nur mehr Spiele, sondern auch mehr Kontakte zu Freunden und Familie. Zumindest über Online-Funktionen von Videospielen. So sagt es eine neue Studie, die Microsoft kürzlich veröffentlicht hat.

Bildmaterial: Microsoft; Omno, Studio Inkyfox, Future Friends Games, Jonas Manke