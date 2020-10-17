Japanische Verkaufscharts: FIFA 21 erobert auch Japan

Nach den Verkaufsrekorden bei uns in Deutschland lässt FIFA 21 selbst in Japan alle hinter sich. Auch wenn es die Charts der Woche vom 5. bis zum 11. Oktober 2020 bei Weitem nicht so deutlich dominiert. 39.000 verkaufte Einheiten reichen aber immerhin für den ersten Platz und damit kann FIFA 21 zumindest eine Woche lang die Dauerbrenner Animal Crossing, Ring Fit Adventure und Mario Kart 8 Deluxe verdrängen.
- 01./00. [PS4] FIFA 21 (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.09} (¥7.909) – 39.152 / NEW
- 02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 37.544 / 5.828.121(+3%)
- 03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 33.502 / 1.668.843 (+1%)
- 04./02. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 22.027 / 330.248 (-36%)
- 05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.723 / 3.209.218 (+4%)
- 06./00. [NSW] FIFA 21: Legacy Edition (EA) {2020.10.09} (¥5.091) – 11.990 / NEW
- 07./06. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 7.145 / 3.759.916 (-4%)
- 08./09. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.859 / 1.525.027 (+16%)
- 09./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 6.564 / 3.849.600 (+6%)
- 10./08. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 5.927 / 403.265 (-4%)
- 11./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.911 / 1.572.008 (+13%)
- 12./13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.905 / 3.580.079 (-1%)
- 13./14. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) (¥6.980) – 4.166 / 1.662.966 (-8%)
- 14./10. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update (Konami) – 4.153 / 45.641 (-24%)
- 15./15. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition (Microsoft) (¥3.600) – 3.774 / 31.108 (-7%)
- 16./18. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 3.676 / 910.411 (+11%)
- 17./05. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Activision) (¥6.900) – 3.480 / 13.917 (-67%)
- 18./24. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 2.819 / 974.241 (+10%)
- 19./19. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) (¥6.980) – 2.745 / 234.056 (-15%)
- 20./23. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 2.698 / 307.515 (+2%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 108.575 (91.093)
- PS4 – 4.533 (6.539)
- 3DS – 947 (1.568)
- XB1 – 30 (25)
