Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario 3D All-Stars über 210.000 Mal verkauft

Auch in den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts zeigt sich Super Mario im knackigen Alter von 35 Jahren wie in den deutschen Charts von seiner erfolgreichsten Seite. In der Woche vom 14. bis zum 20. September dominiert Super Mario 3D All-Stars die Charts. Über 210.000 verkaufte Einheiten bedeuten natürlich den ersten Platz. Da klettert auch die Hardware wieder deutlich über 100.000 Stück.
- 01./00. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 210.136 / NEW
- 02./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 48.826 / 1.576.270 (+12%)
- 03./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 32.097 / 5.724.253 (+2%)
- 04./00. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update (Konami) – 26.215 / NEW
- 05./00. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista 2020 (Bamco) {2020.09.17} (¥6.680) – 15.129 / NEW
- 06./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.094 / 3.170.755 (+7%)
- 07./05. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 9.572 / 381.612 (+0%)
- 08./00. [NSW] Azur Lane: Crosswave (Compile Heart) {2020.09.17} (¥7.800) – 7.413 / NEW
- 09./10. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 6.887 / 3.738.336 (+6%)
- 10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 6.288 / 3.830.717 (-7%)
- 11./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.075 / 3.563.880 (-1%)
- 12./04. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition (Microsoft) {2020.09.08} – 5.978 / 17.428 (-48%)
- 13./14. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.683 / 1.554.931 (+8%)
- 14./13. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.674 / 1.505.288 (+3%)
- 15./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} – 4.658 / 297.821 (+25%)
- 16./12. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 4.562 / 395.813 (-25%)
- 17./17. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.297 / 1.649.922(-6%)
- 18./15. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) {2020.07.09} – 4.186 / 224.358 (-18%)
- 19./16. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} – 4.116 / 252.875 (-11%)
- 20./19. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} – 3.717 / 899.432 (+18%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 110.029 (83.920)
- 3DS – 5.272 (849)
- PS4 – 1.801 (2.161)
- XB1 – 31 (35)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo
