Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pokémon Schwert und Schild erobern die Spitze zurück

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 24. Februar bis zum 1. März 2020 gibt es diesmal keinen neuen Spitzenreiter. Zwar gibt es Neueinsteiger, der beste rangiert mit Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection aber auf Rang 6. Die Mega-Man-Sammlung gibt es für Importfreunde auch physisch und je nach Plattform sogar mit deutschen Texten.
Die Videospieladaption von One Punch Man dürfte sich für Bandai Namco nicht besonders gelohnt haben. Nintendo Switch kann ein wenig zulegen, die Lieferprobleme scheinen aber noch nicht behoben.
- 01./03. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Pokémon Co.) (¥5.980) – 24.886 / 3.470.674 (+35%)
- 02./01. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) – 19.504 / 135.499 (-83%)
- 03./06. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 12.510 / 1.285.095 (+44%)
- 04./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 11.958 / 2.793.235 (+63%)
- 05./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 11.635 / 3.581.055 (+53%)
- 06./00. [NSW] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) (¥3.990) – 11.610 / NEW
- 07./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 8.958 / 704.963 (-9%)
- 08./02. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble (Atlus) {2020.02.20} (¥8.800) – 8.889 / 55.304 (-81%)
- 09./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 7.650 / 1.354.554 (+70%)
- 10./12. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 7.644 / 165.33 (+25%)
- 11./00. [PS4] Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) (¥3.990) – 7.235 / NEW
- 12./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.798 / 3.327.830 (+64%)
- 13./00. [NSW] LoveR Kiss (Kadokawa) {2020.02.27} (¥7.800) – 5.838 / NEW
- 14./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.747 / 1.530.839 (+44%)
- 15./18. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 4.971 / 864.345 (+47%)
- 16./17. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 4.774 / 607.503 (+38%)
- 17./21. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – 4.571 / 788.253 (+71%)
- 18./00. [PS4] One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bamco) (¥7.600) – 4.566 / NEW
- 19./23. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) – 4.488 / 278.925 (+78%)
- 20./07. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Sega) (¥5.990) – 4.467 / 66.541 (-47%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW (53.098)
- PS4 (9.583)
- 3DS (1.131)
- XB1 (72)
