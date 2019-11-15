Japanische Verkaufscharts: Hideo Kojimas Death Stranding strandet an der Spitze

Auch in den aktuellen Verkaufszahlen der Woche vom 4. bis zum 10. November 2019 in Japan gibt es wieder einen Neueinsteiger, der die Spitze erobert. Death Stranding ist unangefochtener Spitzenreiter. Daran ändert auch die in Japan kontrovers diskutierte „Perfect Score“-Wertung der Famitsu nichts.

01./00. [PS4] Death Stranding (Sony) {2019.11.08} (¥6.900) – 185.909 / NEW

02./02. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 54.680 / 205.329 (-64%)

03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 52.240 / 235.925 (+2%)

04./01. [PS4] Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) {2019.10.31} (¥8.800) – 20.113 / 221.561 (-90%)

05./00. [PS4] Need for Speed: Heat (Electronic Arts) {2019.11.08} (¥7.727) – 16.306 / NEW

06./04. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony) {2019.10.25} (¥7.900) – 16.179 / 171.754 (-57%)

07./05. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) (¥5.990) – 14.276 / 33.714 (-27%)

08./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.321 / 995.523 (+7%)

09./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.866 / 2.519.528 (+9%)

10./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 7.693 / 3.324.998 (+8%)

11./11. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 6.749 / 689.786 (+6%)

12./00. [NSW] Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle (Warner) {2019.11.07} (¥3.000) – 6.115 / NEW

13./06. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2019.09.27} (¥7.980) – 6.030 / 427.578 (-29%)

14./16. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Switch Version (Bamco) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 5.422 / 214.014 (+18%)

15./07. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) (¥5.800) – 4.988 / 95.942 (-40%)

16./12. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bamco) {2019.10.10} (¥6.100) – 4.947 / 59.297 (-8%)

17./13. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (Capcom) (¥6.990) – 3.634 / 393.185 (-28%)

18./19. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.528 / 1.142.539 (+6%)

19./18. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.507 / 1.436.675 (-1%)

20./00. [NSW] Eiga Sumikko Gurashi (Nippon Columbia) {2019.11.07} (¥4.800) – 3.123 / NEW

Die Hardware-Verkaufscharts:

NSW – 88.772 (119.397)

PS4 – 15.810 (8.338)

3DS – 1.774 (1.070)

XB1 – 64 (75)

PSV – 22 (41)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Bildmaterial: Death Stranding, Sony / Kojima Productions