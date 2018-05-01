Die Neuerscheinungen im Mai 2018

Der Mai beginnt affig. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze schlägt sich auf Nintendo Switch durch, mit dabei ist diesmal auch Funky Kong. Für Nintendo 3DS gibt es mit Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers ein brandneues Spiel am 10. Mai. Danach mit One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 eine weitere Portierung für Nintendo Switch. Auch vor PlayStation 4 macht die Portierungswelle aber nicht halt. Am 15. Mai erscheint Dragon’s Crown Pro. Wie der Monat weitergeht, lest ihr nachfolgend.

Was sind eure Must-Haves im Mai 2018?