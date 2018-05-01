Die Neuerscheinungen im Mai 2018

Der Mai beginnt affig. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze schlägt sich auf Nintendo Switch durch, mit dabei ist diesmal auch Funky Kong. Für Nintendo 3DS gibt es mit Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers ein brandneues Spiel am 10. Mai. Danach mit One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 eine weitere Portierung für Nintendo Switch. Auch vor PlayStation 4 macht die Portierungswelle aber nicht halt. Am 15. Mai erscheint Dragon’s Crown Pro. Wie der Monat weitergeht, lest ihr nachfolgend.

Was sind eure Must-Haves im Mai 2018?

  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch): 4. Mai (bei Amazon bestellen*)
  • Steins;Gate 0 (PC): 8. Mai (Nur Download)
  • Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers (3DS): 10. Mai (bei Amazon bestellen*)
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (PS4): 11. Mai (bei Amazon bestellen*)
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 (Switch): 11. Mai (Nur Download)
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4): 15. Mai (bei Amazon bestellen*)
  • Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PS4): 15. Mai
  • Amatsutsumi (PS Vita): 17. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • The Caligula Effect: Overdose (PS4): 17. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • The House in Fata Morgana: A Requiem for Innocence (PC): 17. Mai
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS): 18. Mai (bei Amazon bestellen*)
  • Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Switch): 18. Mai (bei Amazon bestellen*)
  • Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch): 18. Mai (bei Amazon bestellen*)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 (Switch): 22. Mai
  • One Piece: Grand Cruise (PS VR): 22. Mai (Nur Download)
  • Sumika Mikagami’s Uniform Activity (PS4, PS Vita): 24. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Karumaruka Circle (PS4): 24. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night (PS4, PS Vita): 24. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Persona 4: Dancing All Night (PS4): 24. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Persona 5: Dancing Star Night (PS4, PS Vita): 24. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Rabi Laby: Puzzle Out Stories (PS4, Switch): 24. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Majestic☆Majolical vol. 3 (PC): 25. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4, Switch, PC): 31. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (PS4, PS Vita, Switch): 31. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus (PS4): 31. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
  • Sweet Pool (PS Vita): 31. Mai Japan-Releasetermin
