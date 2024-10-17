Xbox Game Pass geht mit viel StarCraft und Call of Duty in Richtung November

Weiter geht’s für Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass. Neuerdings muss man da allerdings zwischen Standard- und Ultimate-Abonnenten unterscheiden. Die Highlights in den nächsten Wochen heißen Call of Duty und StarCraft.
- 16. Oktober – South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- 17. Oktober – Donut County
- 17. Oktober – MechWarrior 5: Clans (Ultimate)
- 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Ultimate)
- 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Ultimate)
- 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Warzone (Ultimate)
- 29. Oktober – Ashen
- 31. Oktober – Dead Island 2 (Ultimate)
- 5. November – StarCraft: Remastered (Ultimate)
- 5. November – StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (Ultimate)
Bildmaterial: StarCraft II, Activision Blizzard