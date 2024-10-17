News PC XBX

Xbox Game Pass geht mit viel StarCraft und Call of Duty in Richtung November

Weiter geht’s für Abonnenten des Xbox Game Pass. Neuerdings muss man da allerdings zwischen Standard- und Ultimate-Abonnenten unterscheiden. Die Highlights in den nächsten Wochen heißen Call of Duty und StarCraft.

  • 16. Oktober – South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • 17. Oktober – Donut County
  • 17. Oktober – MechWarrior 5: Clans (Ultimate)
  • 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Ultimate)
  • 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Ultimate)
  • 25. Oktober – Call of Duty: Warzone (Ultimate)
  • 29. Oktober – Ashen
  • 31. Oktober –  Dead Island 2 (Ultimate)
  • 5. November – StarCraft: Remastered (Ultimate)
  • 5. November – StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (Ultimate)

Bildmaterial: StarCraft II, Activision Blizzard

DBZ HPU