Wir haben Naoki Yoshida gefragt, was denn nun mit dem Final Fantasy IX Remake ist

Please find a english script below. Mal eben nachgezählt: neun Artikel rund um „Final Fantasy IX“ weist unser Archiv zum Spiel für 2024 aus. Das ist beachtlich, denn wir ihr wisst, ist das Spiel steineralt. Klar, die meisten haben mit den aufkommenden Gerüchten um ein Remake zu tun.

Mit dabei ist auch ein hochoffizieller Artikel. Square Enix hatte im Vorlauf der Veröffentlichung von Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail mit Vorbestellerboni geworben, die Final Fantasy IX thematisieren. Konkret gab es mit Aufzieh-Zidane und Aufzieh-Garnet neue Begleiter.

„Vielleicht haben Sie die vielen Verweise auf Final Fantasy IX bemerkt … aber der Grund ist ein Geheimnis“, so Naoki Yoshida damals vielsagend beim Panel. Na, da haben wir doch bei der Gamescom einfach nochmal nachgefragt. Der ist nicht nur Producer und Director von Final Fantasy XIV, sondern auch Leiter der Creative Studio III, die weitere Spiele innerhalb von Square Enix entwickelt.

Unsere Frage ganz konkret: „Wäre es aus Marketing-Perspektive nicht besser gewesen, mit der neuen FFIX-Kollaboration zu warten, bis das Final Fantasy IX Remake angekündigt ist?“ – und Naoki Yoshida hat auch mindestens genauso ernsthaft geantwortet.

„Unser ursprüngliches Konzept für Final Fantasy XIV war, dass es als Themenpark für die „Final Fantasy“-Reihe dienen sollte, und deshalb wollten wir auch Final Fantasy IX einbauen. Wir hatten nie daran gedacht, Final Fantasy IX im Zusammenhang mit einem „Final Fantasy IX“-Remake mit Final Fantasy XIV zu verweben – wir hatten nie in diesem kommerziellen Sinne darüber nachgedacht“, so Naoki Yoshida.

„Natürlich ergibt es Sinn, so darüber nachzudenken, aber das haben wir nie getan. Aber natürlich haben wir auch in unserem Entwicklungsteam viele Mitarbeiter, die große Fans von Final Fantasy IX sind. Und – wie Sie wissen – hat Final Fantasy IX einen gewaltigen Umfang, es ist ein großes Spiel“, so Yoshida weiter.

„Wenn wir auf ein potenzielles Remake-Projekt warten würden, würden wir wohl warten und warten und uns fragen: „Wann können wir die Essenz von Final Fantasy IX einbauen und unsere Hommage erschaffen?“ Ich denke also, wenn sich irgendein Team an ein Remake von Final Fantasy IX wagen würde, würde ich ihm viel Glück wünschen„, so Naoki Yoshida lachend. Ok, viel schlauer sind wir nicht, aber das stand auch nicht zu erwarten.

Here is the english script:

Question: From a marketing perspective, wouldn’t it have been better to wait with the new “Final Fantasy IX“-collaboration until the Final Fantasy IX Remake is announced? (laughs)

Naoki Yoshida: (laughs) So, the original concept that we had for Final Fantasy XIV is that it serves as a theme park for the Final Fantasy franchise and so we wanted to incorporate Final Fantasy IX because of that. We had never thought about doing Final Fantasy IX in relation to any sort of Final Fantasy IX Remake – we had never thought about it in that commercial sense. Of course it might make sense to think about it that way, but we never have.

But of course in our development team as well, we have a lot of staff who are huge fans of Final Fantasy IX. And – as you know – Final Fantasy IX has huge volume, it’s a big game. If we were to wait for any sort of Remake project, we would just be waiting and waiting and we would be thinking: “When would we be able to incorporate that essence of Final Fantasy IX and make our hommage?” So I think potentially if any team was to take on doing a Remake for Final Fantasy IX, I would wish them the best of luck. (laughs)

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy IX: Memoria Project