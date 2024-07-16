Prime Day 2024: Das sind die besten Games-Angebote vom 16. Juli 2024

Am 16. Juli 2024 startet der Prime Day und wir haben für euch nachfolgend die besten Angebote der Kategorie „Games“ gesammelt. Mario + Rabbids für 14,99 Euro, ein Bestpreis zu Stellar Blade und vieles, vieles mehr. Viel Spaß beim Stöbern. Es handelt sich jeweils um Affiliate-Links, ihr unterstützt uns mit einem Kauf über diese Links. Danke!
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5) für 19,99 Euro
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch) für 14,99 Euro
- Disney Classic (Switch) für 14,99 Euro
- Octopath Traveler II (PS4, PS5) für 21,99 Euro
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox) ab 7,99 Euro
- Paleo Pines (PS5) für 18,39 Euro
- Pikmin 4 (Switch) für 27,99 Euro
- Lunar Lander Beyond (PS5, Switch) für 19,99 Euro
- Trine 5 (Switch, PS5) für 18,39 Euro
- Sea of Stars (Multi) für 29,99 Euro
- Super Mario RPG (Switch) für 30,99 Euro
- Armored Core VI (PS5) für 24,99 Euro
- Final Fantasy XVI Steelbook Edition für 32,99 Euro
- Dragon Quest Monsters (Switch) für 30,99 Euro
- The Legend of Legacy HD (PS5) für 31,99 Euro
- Atelier Ryza 3 (Switch) für 30,99 Euro
- SAND LAND (PS4, PS5) für 39,99 Euro
- Stellar Blade (PS5) für 49,99 Euro
Besucht die Prime-Day-Angebote der Kategorie Games* und filtert nach eurer Wunschplattform und „Spielen“, um weitere Angebote für PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch zu entdecken. Habt ihr heute etwas mitgenommen?
Bildmaterial: New Super Mario Bros. 2, Nintendo
