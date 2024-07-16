News

Prime Day 2024: Das sind die besten Games-Angebote vom 16. Juli 2024

0

Am 16. Juli 2024 startet der Prime Day und wir haben für euch nachfolgend die besten Angebote der Kategorie „Games“ gesammelt. Mario + Rabbids für 14,99 Euro, ein Bestpreis zu Stellar Blade und vieles, vieles mehr. Viel Spaß beim Stöbern. Es handelt sich jeweils um Affiliate-Links, ihr unterstützt uns mit einem Kauf über diese Links. Danke!

Besucht die Prime-Day-Angebote der Kategorie Games* und filtert nach eurer Wunschplattform und „Spielen“, um weitere Angebote für PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch zu entdecken. Habt ihr heute etwas mitgenommen?

Elden Ring Rectangle

Bildmaterial: New Super Mario Bros. 2, Nintendo

0 Kommentare

Zu diesem Beitrag gibt es noch keine Kommentare, besuche das Forum und sei der Erste der einen Kommentar hinterlässt!