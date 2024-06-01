Prime Gaming im Juni mit Star Wars Battle Front II und diesen weiteren Games

Der Juni ist da und mit ihm neue Spiele in eurem Prime-Abo. Bei Prime Gaming gibt es wieder etliche Spiele inklusive, wenn ihr ein Prime-Abo habt. In zwei Wellen erwarten euch im Juni neue Games, die da wären:
- 6. Juni – Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) [GOG Code]
- 6. Juni – Weird West Definitive Edition [Epic Game Store Code]
- 6. Juni – Genesis Noir [Amazon Games App]
- 13. Juni – Everdream Valley [Amazon Games App]
- 13. Juni – Mythforce [Epic Game Store Code]
- 13. Juni – Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread [GOG Code]
- 13. Juni – Projection: First Light [Amazon Games App]
Hier findet ihr eine Landing-Page*, die euch übersichtlich alles Weitere erklärt und alle Inhalte auflistet, die ihr euch schnappen könnt. Auf dieser Seite findet ihr die aktuell in Prime Gaming* verfügbaren Games. Falls ihr noch kein Amazon Prime habt, könnt ihr es 30 Tage lang kostenlos testen*.
Bildmaterial: Everdream Valley, VARSAV Game Studios, Untold Tales, Mooneaters
0 Kommentare