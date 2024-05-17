Xbox Game Pass im Mai weiterhin mit einem PS-Plus-Launchspiel, Hellblade II und diesen Games

Monatsmitte, das heißt auch: Neue Games im Xbox Game Pass. Auch in den nächsten Tagen gibt es wieder zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Abo, bereits verfügbar sind unter anderem Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons und Chants of Sennaar.

Das Highlight der neuen Spiele dürfte sicherlich (und hoffentlich) Hellblade II sein. Das neue Spiel von Ninja Theory erscheint am 21. Mai und am ersten Tag im Game Pass. Und vielleicht auch bald für PlayStation 5.

Eine nennenswerte Geschichte hat Neuzugang Humanity hinter sich. Bis dato war das Spiel eher bei der State of Play von Sony und im PlayStation Blog zu Hause. Das Spiel ging im Mai 2023 nämlich für PlayStation VR2 an den Start, konnte zum Launch aber auch ohne VR-Gerät auf PS5 und PS4 im PlayStation-Plus-Katalog gespielt werden.

Mit Lords of the Fallen gibt es Futter für Souls-Fans. Das Puzzle-Adventure Chants of Sennaar, das viele Kritiker begeisterte, versucht es jetzt auch bei euch. Seht nachfolgend das komplette Line-up.

Die Neuzugänge:

Jetzt verfügbar: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

15. Mai – Chants of Sennaar

16. Mai – EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play

16. Mai – Immortals of Aveum EA Play

21. Mai – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

23. Mai – Galacticare

23. Mai – Hauntii

28. Mai – Moving Out 2

30. Mai – Humanity

30. Mai – Lords of the Fallen

4. Juni – Firework (nur PC)

4. Juni – Rolling Hills

Visualisiert sieht das so aus:

via Xbox, Bildmaterial: Lords of the Fallen, CI Games, Hexworks