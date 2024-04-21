Japanische Verkaufscharts: Eine Visual Novel krallt sich die Krone von Prinzessin Peach

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 8. April bis zum 14. April 2024 liegen vor. Diesmal gibt es nach Wochen der „Langeweile“ auch wieder einen neuen Erstplatzierten: Utakata no Uchronia*, eine Visual Novel von Broccoli.
- [NSW] Utakata no Uchronia (Broccoli, 04/11/24) – 11.553 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11.247 (5.792.910)
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 10.736 (135.168)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8.881 (1.822.526)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7.962 (1.314.142)
- [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 6.985 (103.850)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.848 (3.496.869)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.729 (4.276.628)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.342 (7.740.635)
- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 4.832 (38.379)
- [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 4.361 (71.651)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4.231 (1.033.544)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.022 (5.485.799)
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 4.010 (146.788)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.567 (3.544.403)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.277 (1.426.759)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.178 (5.328.412)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 2.994 (317.409)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2.464 (1.199.893)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.347 (2.275.157)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/17/17) – 2.204 (2.471.148)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.185 (1.270.489)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.891 (153.159)
- [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 1.816 (83.751)
- [NSW] Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, 03/28/24) – 1.776 (18.258)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 1.576 (201.729)
- [NSW] RPG Maker WITH (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 04/11/24) – 1.454 (New)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.412 (313.125)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.402 (1.973.619)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.346 (2.286.356)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED Model – 58.336 (7.072.502)
- PlayStation 5 – 16.455 (4.749.726)
- Switch Lite – 7.114 (5.810.067)
- Switch – 5.763 (19.769.043)
- PS5 Digital – 4.486 (755.754)
- Xbox Series X – 1.873 (265.990)
- Xbox Series S – 743 (307.859)
- PlayStation 4 – 41 (7.925.487)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Utakata no Uchronia, Broccoli
2 Kommentare
Oha der neue RPG Maker ging ja richtig baden. Aber nachdem MV leider auch nicht so pralle auf der Switch lief, verstehe ich es.
Die hohen Switchverkäufe reißen aber echt nicht ab. Das ist echt sensationell. Ich bin echt gespannt, wie lange es dauern wird, bis die Zahlen dann langsam einbrechen. Könnte mir vorstellen, dass das frühestens bei der Ankündigung der neuen Konsole passieren könnte^^
