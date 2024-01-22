Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario führt vor Momotaro und Spider-Man die Liste an

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 8. Januar bis zum 14. Januar 2024 liegen vor. Im Vergleich zu den Vorwochen hat sich nicht viel getan. Super Mario Bros. Wonder genügen 25.523 verkaufte Einheiten, um auf Platz 1 zu landen. Verfolgt wird „Super Mario“ von Momotaro Dentetsu World und Spider-Man 2.
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 25.523 (1.670.688)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 25.164 (920.203)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 18.867 (213.392)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.098 (5.672.514)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7.311 (1.155.920)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 7.285 (5.273.318)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.261 (3.418.956)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6.549 (7.667.761)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6.413 (5.424.782)
- [NSW] The Game of Life (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 6.313 (173.651)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur + DLC (TPC, 11/03/23) – 5.412 (94.840)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.141 (4.209.980)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5.041 (1.231.169)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.644 (1.259.784)
- [NSW] DQ Monsters: Der dunkle Prinz (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 3.568 (529.260)
- [NSW] Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA, 01/12/24) – 3.563 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3.514 (1.941.921)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.491 (1.387.157)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 3.184 (155.975)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 3.037 (290.444)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.996 (3.514.531)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 2.960 (461.287)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.918 (2.969.902)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.791 (2.244.611)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.422 (126.823)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 2.283 (2.691.941)
- [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 2.048 (88.581)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster-Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 1.977 (50.759)
- [PS5] Football Manager 2024 Console (SEGA, 01/12/24) – 1.770 (New)
- [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 1.768 (251.090)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 29.524 (6.531.223)
- PlayStation 5 – 26.719 (4.360.407)
- Switch Lite – 11.553 (5.704.265)
- PS5 Digital – 9.787 (682.082)
- Switch – 5.527 (19.702.323)
- Xbox Series X – 727 (245.895)
- PlayStation 4 – 562 (7.916.635)
- Xbox Series S – 437 (296.073)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 14 (1.192.770)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo
