Japanische Verkaufscharts: Momotaro Dentetsu stellt Super Mario weiter in den Schatten

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 20. November bis zum 26. November 2023 liegen vor. Das neue Momotaro Dentetsu kann die Spitze der Charts mit Leichtigkeit verteidigen. Über das gar nicht so überraschende Phänomen hatten wir bereits letzte Woche ausgiebig berichtet. Hinter Momotaro Dentetsu landen Super Mario Bros. Wonder und Super Mario RPG. Nennenswerte Neueinsteiger gab es in der vergangenen Woche nicht.
Die Software-Charts:
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 98.311 (413.010)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 62.896 (1.088.717)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 54.321 (355.655)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 11.271 (64.682)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10.510 (965.317)
- [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros, 11/14/23) – 9.345 (57.062)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.058 (5.548.088)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.858 (3.317.981)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 6.253 (77.922)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6.070 (7.583.926)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 5.922 (88.355)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.876 (5.329.042)
- [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 4.572 (76.703)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur, 11/18/22) – 4.402 (5.184.118)
- [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 4.357 (31.151)
- [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 3.741 (47.375)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur + Erweiterung (11/03/23) – 3.621 (16.176)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3.558 (1.892.707)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.487 (1.207.845)
- [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 3.200 (31.318)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3.185 (2.193.772)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.124 (4.141.225)
- [NSW] Naruto x Boruto: CONNECTIONS (Bamco, 11/16/23) – 3.106 (12.110)
- [PS5] STRAY (Happinet, 11/22/23) – 2.958 (New)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 2.902 (105.396)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.819 (235.960)
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (TPC, 10/06/23) – 2.790 (125.148)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.688 (1.334.001)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.660 (3.493.571)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2.522 (17.887)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- PlayStation 5 – 49.833 (4.120.306)
- Switch OLED – 49.380 (6.138.114)
- Switch Lite – 13.364 (5.596.140)
- PS5 Digital – 9.402 (632.180)
- Switch – 8.940 (19.617.062)
- PlayStation 4 – 2.080 (7.908.755)
- Xbox Series X – 1.834 (238.997)
- Xbox Series S – 299 (293.774)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 33 (1.192.660)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!, Konami
0 Kommentare