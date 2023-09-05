Xbox Game Pass im September zunächst mit Starfield, Lies of P und diesen weiteren Games

Neuer Monat, neue Games im Game Pass. Xbox hat das Line-up für die erste Monatshälfte vorgestellt. Das kann sich sehen lassen: Starfield und Lies of P sind schon mal kein schlechter Anfang. Mit Gris und Solar Ash gibt es Indie-Abwechslung.
Das komplette Line-up:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Gris (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Cloud und Konsole)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Call of the Wild: The Angler
- Jetzt verfügbar – Humankind (Cloud und Konsole)
- 6. September – Starfield (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 14. September – Solar Ash (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. September – Lies of P (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: Solar Ash, Annapurna Interactive, Heart Machine
