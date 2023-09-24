Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Bomberman R 2 ist der beste Neueinsteiger

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 11. bis zum 17. September 2023 liegen vor. Mit Super Bomberman R 2 (Platz zwei) und Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Platz fünf) gibt es zwei Neueinsteiger in den Top 10.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 23.489 (841.335)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 11.588 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 9.319 (5.128.233)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8.844 (5.484.620)
- [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Bamco, 09/14/23) – 7.975 (New)
- [NSW] Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (Bamco, 09/14/23) – 6.041 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.981 (3.263.470)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4.899 (1.859.685)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.581 (5.285.999)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4.277 (3.462.838)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.878 (4.110.477)
- [PS5] Armored Core VI (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 3.719 (145.224)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.509 (1.174.693)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.500 (1.301.385)
- [PS4] Armored Core VI (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 3.318 (67.520)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.067 (7.532.021)
- [PS5] The Crew: Motorfest (Ubisoft, 09/14/23) – 2.506 (New)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.303 (1.162.896)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.271 (216.537)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.759 (2.921.001)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.736 (920.683)
- [PS4] Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (Bamco, 09/14/23) – 1.515 (New)
- [NSW] Wand of Fortune R2 FD (Idea Factory, 09/14/23) – 1.491 (New)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.490 (90.626)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.410 (298.389)
- [NSW] NBA 2K24 (2K, 09/08/23) – 1.379 (4.056)
- [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets (MAGES., 09/07/23) – 1.303 (12.023)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 1.299 (482.814)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.273 (2.174.933)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.261 (1.185.121)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 52.998 (5.601.803)
- PlayStation 5 – 35.865 (3.785.913)
- Switch Lite – 9.077 (5.497.333)
- Switch – 9.503 (19.543.666)
- PS5 Digital – 2.746 (576.341)
- Xbox Series S – 1.010 (277.697)
- Xbox Series X – 660 (220.784)
- PlayStation 4 – 383 (7.896.751)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 21 (1.192.302)
