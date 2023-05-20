Japanische Verkaufscharts: Von wegen Japan ist kein „Zelda-Land“ – die Rekorde purzeln

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 8. bis zum 15. Mai 2023 liegen vor. Na klar, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ist erschienen und eroberte die Spitze. Über 1.119.502 verkaufte Einheiten zählt die Famitsu. Zelda wird gerne nachgesagt, dass es in Japan nicht so populär ist wie im Westen. Schauen wir auf die Zahlen!

Insgesamt hat sich Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Japan zum Launch 2,24 Millionen Mal verkauft. Diese Zahl hatte Nintendo bereits am Rande der 10-Millionen-Verkündung offiziell gemacht. Die Zahlen der Famitsu weisen nur den physischen Handel aus. Tears of the Wild kommt damit auf einen Digitalanteil von ziemlich genau 50 Prozent.

Japan kein Zelda-Land? Zumindest diese Zahl sagt etwas anderes. Game Data Library hat die Top 20 der stärksten Launches aller Zeiten in Japan aufgestellt. Tears of the Kingdom ist auf Rang 7 gelandet, auf einem Niveau wie Final Fantasy und Dragon Quest zu ihren besten Zeiten.

Wenn Japan vor Tears of the Kingdom kein „Zelda-Land“ war, dann ist es vielleicht nach Tears of the Kingdom eines. Innerhalb der Zelda-Serie ist Tears of the Kingdom schon nach einer Verkaufswoche der am zweitmeisten verkaufte Titel hinter Breath of the Wild – und zwar mit Abstand.

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.119.502 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.794 (5.293.478) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7.335 (2.182.171) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 6.819 (426.789) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC11/18/22) – 6.420 (5.028.722) [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 6.384 (38.302) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.704 (3.135.953) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.061 (5.190.681) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.856 (4.014.693) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.746 (1.230.382) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.667 (1.078.025) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.680 (3.387.477) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.488 (1.257.517) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.402 (1.148.940) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.352 (7.466.886) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.970 (1.119.256) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.851 (2.875.908) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.846 (1.027.200) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.581 (62.439) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 1.519 (New) [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 1.516 (23.522) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.431 (2.405.807) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 1.364 (325.702) [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts, 04/28/23) – 1.338 (18.080) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.312 (176.064) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 1.287 (132.431) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1.283 (1.291.375) [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1.232 (47.452) [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 1.068 (172.820) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.010 (897.847)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 65.628 (4.504.700) PlayStation 5 – 35.899 (3.020.596) Switch – 11.395 (19.310.530) Switch Lite – 6.029 (5.297.854) PS5 Digital – 5.545 (491.819) PlayStation 4 – 787 (7.869.824) Xbox Series X – 167 (185.776) Xbox Series S – 108 (252.320) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 51 (1.191.604)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo