Xbox Game Pass im April zunächst mit Ghostwire Tokyo, Loop Hero und diesen Games

In der ersten Monatshälfte des noch jungen Aprils verlassen mehr Spiele den Xbox Game Pass, als dazukommen. Das kommt auch nicht so häufig vor. Abonnenten dürfen sich aber trotzdem auf einige Highlights freuen. Die Mischung passt dabei wieder: Loop Hero, Ghostwire Tokyo, Minecraft Legends gibt es unter anderem.
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass
- 4. April – Loop Hero (Konsole und PC)
- 6. April – Iron Brigade (Cloud und Konsole)
- 12. April – Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 13. April – NHL 23 (Konsole) EA Play
- 18. April – Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. April
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Panzer Corps II (PC)
- Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Long Dark (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Visualisiert sieht das so aus:
Bildmaterial: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Bethesda, Tango Gameworks
