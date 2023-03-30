News PC

Prime Gaming im April mit Wolfenstein: The New Order und diesen weiteren Games

0

Der Monatswechsel steht bevor und die Abo-Services werben mit ihren kommenden Inhalten. Dazu gehört auch Prime Gaming. Mit einem Prime-Abo könnt ihr euch im April folgende Games inklusive abholen:

  • 6. April – Wolfenstein: The New Order [GOG-Code]
  • 6. April – Ninja Commando [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 6. April  -Art of Fighting 3 [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 13. April  -The Beast Inside [GOG-Code]
  • 13. April – Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 13. April – Crossed Swords [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 13. April – Ghost Pilots [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 20. April – Beholder 2 [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 20. April – Terraformers [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 20. April – Metal Slug 4 [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 20. April – Ninja Masters [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 27. April – Looking for Aliens [Legacy-Games-Code]
  • 27. April – Grime [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 27. April – Sengoku [Amazon-Games-App]
  • 27. April – Magician Lord [Amazon-Games-App]

Außerdem gibt es diese Spiele für Amazon Luna:

  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Horizon Chase Turbo
  • The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3
  • The Adventure Pals

Hier findet ihr eine Landing-Page*, die euch übersichtlich alles Weitere erklärt und alle Inhalte auflistet, die ihr euch schnappen könnt. Auf dieser Seite findet ihr die aktuell in Prime Gaming* verfügbaren Games. Falls ihr noch kein Amazon Prime habt, könnt ihr es 30 Tage lang kostenlos testen*.

Bildmaterial: Prime Gaming

Ähnliche Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Zu diesem Beitrag gibt es noch keine Kommentare, besuche das Forum und sei der Erste der einen Kommentar hinterlässt!