Japanische Verkaufscharts: Viele Neulinge bevölkern die Rankings, Story of Seasons siegt

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 23. bis zum 29. Januar 2023 liegen vor. Nach den Wochen der Dominanz durch Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur gibt es auch in dieser Woche einen neuen Spitzenreiter. Nach Fire Emblem Engage in der Vorwoche klettert in der letzten Woche Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life auf Platz 1.

Der zweitbeste Neueinsteiger ist Forspoken von Square Enix mit gut 29.000 verkauften Einheiten. Disgaea 7, das in dieser Woche für eine Veröffentlichung im Westen angekündigt wurde, landet mit der Switch-Version auf Rang 7.

Die Software-Verkaufscharts:

[NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 40.759 (New) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 37.265 (4.776.300) [PS5] Forspoken (Square Enix, 01/24/23) – 29.055 (New) [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 28.442 (173.000) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14.844 (3.848.543) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13.138 (5.128.314) [NSW] Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (Nippon Ichi, 01/26/23) – 10.359 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8.399 (3.025.019) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8.231 (986.742) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6.041 (2.836.256) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5.726 (1.163.590) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 5.319 (264.612) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.089 (5.110.744) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 4.999 (272.221) [PS4] Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (Nippon Ichi, 01/26/23) – 3.568 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.366 (7.423.119) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.196 (1.079.403) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.976 (3.341.478) [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (505 Games, 01/26/23) – 2.835 (New) [PS4] One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco, 01/12/23) – 2.769 (43.129) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 2.601 (83.593) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.596 (147.242) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.401 (992.476) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.386 (2.129.200) [PS5] Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (Nippon Ichi, 01/26/23) – 2.324 (New) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 2.230 (144.558) [PS5] One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco, 01/12/23) – 1.773 (32.217) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.719 (33.969) [NSW] Summer Time Rendering: Another Horizon (MAGES., 01/26/23) – 1.670 (New) [NSW] NieR: Automata YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 1.639 (66.459)

Die Hardware-Charts:

PlayStation 5 – 53.256 (2.266.567) Switch OLED – 28.787 (3.816.361) Switch – 12.564 (19.150.623) Switch Lite – 9.757 (5.185.166) PS5 Digital – 9.652 (345,151) PlayStation 4 – 1.061 (7.850.876) Xbox Series S – 830 (229,878) Xbox Series X – 435 (173.518) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 74 (1.190.380)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Marvelous, XSEED Games