Amazon zieht mit: „3 für 2“-Aktion unter anderem mit One Piece Odyssey und Sonic Frontiers

Amazon stellt sich in Konkurrenz zur aktuell laufenden „3 für 2“-Aktion bei Media Markt und Saturn auf und hat eine Aktion mit ähnlichem Sortiment gestartet. Die Aktion läuft bis zum 15. Januar.

Mit dabei ist unter anderem das brandneue One Piece Odyssey. Aber auch, wenn ihr an Sonic Frontiers, Evil West, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, Digimon Survive, The DioField Chronicle, Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series oder Made in Abyss interessiert seid, werdet ihr fündig.

Bildmaterial: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt RED