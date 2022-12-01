Xbox Game Pass im Dezember mit Chained Echoes, Eastward und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up für den Xbox Game Pass im Dezember vorgestellt. Wie immer widmet man sich erstmal nur der ersten Monatshälfte. Doch schon die hat es in sich. Mit Eastward und Chained Echoes erwarten euch zwei Perlen und mit Spannung wird High on Life erwartet.

Die Übersicht:

Jetzt verfügbar – Eastward (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC)

6. Dezember – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

6. Dezember – Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

8. Dezember – Chained Echoes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

8. Dezember – Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)

13. Dezember – High On Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

13. Dezember – Potion Craft (Konsole und PC)

15. Dezember – Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

15. Dezember – Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Am 15. Dezember verlassen zudem eine Reihe von Spielen den Game Pass. Darunter Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Wenn ihr das noch spielen möchtet, solltet ihr also bald anfangen. Weiterhin dann nicht mehr dabei:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Breathedge (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Firewatch (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Lake (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Neoverse (Cloud und Konsole)

Rennen mit Ryan (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Konsole) EA Play

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Visualisiert:

Bildmaterial: Chained Echoes, Deck13, Matthias Linda