Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pokémon verteidigt die Spitze mit Abstand vor Splatoon 3

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 21. November bis zum 27. November 2022 liegen vor. Wenig überraschend kann Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur die Spitze verteidigen. Weitere 577.000 Einheiten konnte The Pokémon Company in Japan verkaufen. Allein die Zahl der physischen Verkäufe steigt damit auf über 3,11 Millionen.
Neueinsteiger gibt es erst auf den hinteren Rängen. Omori verkauft sich 2.900 Mal für Nintendo Switch. Gungrave G.O.R.E kommt mit der stärksten Umsetzung (PS4) gerade einmal auf 2,785 verkaufte Einheiten.
Die Software-Charts:
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 577.279 (3.114.571)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 39.322 (3.407.477)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11.223 (2.866.629)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11.057 (4.917.646)
- [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10.107 (112.333)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 9.682 (783.853)
- [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 5.414 (44.470)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.478 (5.015.307)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4.108 (2.743.464)
- [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3.994 (923.009)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.894 (1.068.102)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 3.818 (193.301)
- [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 3.730 (43.008)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.689 (7.356.138)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 3.680 (72.031)
- [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 3.679 (35.583)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 3.532 (231.932)
- [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 3.486 (47.956)
- [NSW] OMORI (OMOCAT, 11/24/22) – 2.903 (New)
- [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 2.819 (33.074)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.786 (3.301.611)
- [PS4] Gungrave G.O.R.E (PLAION, 11/22/22) – 2.785 (New)
- [NSW] KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World (11/24/22) – 2.305 (New)
- [PS5] Gungrave G.O.R.E (PLAION, 11/22/22) – 2.145 (New)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 2.141 (41.405)
- [NSW] HARVESTELLA (Square Enix, 11/04/22) – 2.107 (38.704)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.103 (5.194)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.086 (2.096.921)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 2.047 (2.598.403)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2.031 (1.249.812)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 99.863 (3.183.702)
- PlayStation 5 – 45.530 (1.894.179)
- Switch – 32.926 (18.899.449)
- Switch Lite – 23.338 (4.993.867)
- Xbox Series S – 9.031 (221.450)
- PS5 Digital – 5.390 (297.238)
- Xbox Series X – 2.908 (171.548)
- PlayStation 4 – 2.220 (7.828.361)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 65 (1.189.250)
