Ratchet & Clank: Weitere Games der Serie landen bei PlayStation Plus, aber nur für Premium-Abos

Heute werden Ratchet und Clank 20 Jahre alt. Insomniac Games und Sony feiern mit der heutigen Veröffentlichung des Rüstungspakets für Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Fans dürften sich aber vor allem über die zweite Geburtstagsankündigung freuen. Am 15. November wird man nämlich weitere Teile der Serie bei PlayStation Plus zugänglich machen. Dafür braucht es aber ein Premium-Abo.

Derzeit auf PlayStation Plus Premium:

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)

Am 15. November für PlayStation Plus Premium verfügbar:

Ratchet & Clank (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

Ein paar Anekdoten zum Geburtstag gibt es im PlayStation Blog!

Bildmaterial: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony, Insomniac Games