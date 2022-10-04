Mobil News PC XBO XBX

Xbox Game Pass im Oktober mit Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up für den Xbox Game Pass in der ersten Monatshälfte des Oktobers vorgestellt. Einige Spiele waren natürlich schon bekannt, darunter Scorn und A Plague Tale: Requiem. Was euch darüber hinaus erwartet, entnehmt ihr der folgenden Aufstellung.

Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass:

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 6. Oktober – Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S)
  • 6. Oktober – The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)
  • 6. Oktober – The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)
  • 11. Oktober – Costume Quest (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 11. Oktober – Eville (Konsole und PC)
  • 13. Oktober – Dyson Sphere Program (PC)
  • 14. Oktober – Scorn (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
  • 18. Oktober – A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)

Falls ihr es verpasst habt:

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Prodeus (Cloud und Konsole)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. Oktober:

  • Bloodroots (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Echo Generation (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Into The Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Ring of Pain (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Sable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • The Good Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

