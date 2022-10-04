Xbox Game Pass im Oktober mit Scorn, A Plague Tale: Requiem und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up für den Xbox Game Pass in der ersten Monatshälfte des Oktobers vorgestellt. Einige Spiele waren natürlich schon bekannt, darunter Scorn und A Plague Tale: Requiem. Was euch darüber hinaus erwartet, entnehmt ihr der folgenden Aufstellung.
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 6. Oktober – Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S)
- 6. Oktober – The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)
- 6. Oktober – The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)
- 11. Oktober – Costume Quest (Cloud und Konsole)
- 11. Oktober – Eville (Konsole und PC)
- 13. Oktober – Dyson Sphere Program (PC)
- 14. Oktober – Scorn (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
- 18. Oktober – A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Falls ihr es verpasst habt:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Prodeus (Cloud und Konsole)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. Oktober:
- Bloodroots (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Echo Generation (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Into The Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ring of Pain (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Sable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Good Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Bildmaterial: Xbox
