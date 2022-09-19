Japanische Verkaufscharts: Niemand kann Splatoon 3 auch nur ansatzweise das Wasser reichen

Wir sind euch noch die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 5. September bis zum 11. September 2022 schuldig. Es ist die Woche, in der Splatoon 3 erschienen ist. Wir wissen bereits, dass Nintendo allein in Japan in den ersten Verkaufstagen über 3,45 Millionen Einheiten verkauft hat. Insofern bieten die Verkaufscharts nur Einblicke, wie groß der Digitalanteil davon war.

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1.934.680 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12.605 (4.827.754) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.331 (2.786.049) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 9.071 (724.712) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.900 (3.271.715) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 7,806 (91,183) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7.115 (883.907) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.866 (4.971.812) [NSW] Alice Gear Aigis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix (MAGES., 09/08/22) – 5.538 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 4.927 (265.714) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4.256 (7.325.882) [PS4] Alice Gear Aigis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix (MAGES., 09/08/22) – 4.034 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.935 (1.035.153) [PS4] NBA 2K23 (2K, 09/09/22) – 3,845 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3.239 (2.714.883) [NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco, 08/25/22) – 3.200 (49.592) [NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 3.082 (119.750) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.034 (2.076.290) [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 2.647 (2.292.454) [NSW] NBA 2K23 (2K, 09/09/22) – 2.629 (New) [PS5] The Last of Us Part I (SIE, 09/02/22) – 2.509 (13.463) [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.320 (228.624) [NSW] JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (Bamco, 09/01/22) – 2.306 (22.113) [PS5] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 2.266 (31.128) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.241 (1.017.851) [PS5] Steelrising (3goo, 09/08/22) – 2.220 (New) [NSW] Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent (Acquire, 09/08/22) – 2.175 (New) [PS4] JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (Bamco, 09/01/22) – 2.154 (9.186) [PS4] Soul Hackers 2 (ATLUS, 08/25/22) – 2.137 (38.111) [NSW] Made in Abyss (Spike Chunsoft, 09/01/22) – 2.063 (14.605)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 148.377 (2.525.961) Switch – 27.859 (18.666.760) Switch Lite – 6.640 (4.886.242) PlayStation 5 – 2.227 (1.649.691) PS5 Digital – 637 (264.810) Xbox Series S – 284 (165.246) Xbox Series X – 175 (158.925) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 74 (1.188.680) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7.819.860)

