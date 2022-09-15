Diese Highlights der Tokyo Game Show 2022 könnt ihr jetzt vorbestellen

In dieser Woche war doch richtig was los. The Pokémon Company, Ubisoft, NIS America, Nintendo und Sony PlayStation veranstalteten schon vor Beginn der Tokyo Game Show ergiebige Liveshows. Die TGS-Tage setzten dann noch einen drauf.
Im Ergebnis freuen sich Fans auf etliche neue Spiele – viele der vorgestellten Highlights der letzten Tage sind bereits vorbestellbar. Wir haben euch die Amazon-Links gesammelt. Mit einem Kauf über diese Links unterstützt ihr diese Website.
Nintendo:
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe*
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*
- Fire Emblem Engage*
- Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition*
- Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur – Vorbestellerboni
- Bayonetta 3*
Square Enix:
- Octopath Traveler II – Steelbook Edition*
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line*
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – Steelbook Edition*
- Forspoken – Steelbook Edition*
- Harvestella*
- Valkyrie Elysium*
- Dragon Quest Treasures*
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force*
NIS America
- Process of Elimination – Deluxe Edition*
- void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 – Deluxe Edition*
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore – Deluxe Edition*
- Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook – Deluxe Edition*
