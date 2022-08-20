Japanische Verkaufscharts: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 nimmt von der Spitze Abstand

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 1. August bis zum 14. August 2022 liegen vor. Aufgrund der Urlaubszeit gibt es diesmal zwei Wochen im Rückblick. In der ersten Woche konnte Xenoblade Chronicles 3 noch die Spitze behaupten, in der letzten Woche gab man sie wieder an Nintendo Switch Sports ab.

Die Woche vom 1. August bis zum 7. August:

[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 26.569 (152.257)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 23.374 (677.393)

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 14.938 (154.826)

[NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 13.135 (837.044)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12.979 (4.758.588)

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 11.766 (229.238)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9,683 (3.237.690)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.532 (2.737.398)

[NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 7.324 (92.559)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.518 (4.941.832)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5.372 (2.690.794)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.163 (7.302.637)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5.014 (1.009.741)

[NSW] Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco, 07/28/22) – 4.780 (33.316)

[NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 4.272 (212.406)

[NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 4.004 (32.364)

[NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.282 (2.061.595)

[PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 2,936 (31,336)

[NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 2.924 (2.575.554)

[NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 2.888 (2.279.420)

Die Woche vom 8. August bis zum 14. August:

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 30.526 (677.393)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16.297 (4.774.885)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 14.822 (851.866)

[NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 13.675 (106.234)

[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 12.960 (152.257)

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 12.414 (241.652)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11.641 (2.749.039)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9.329 (3.247.019)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 7.408 (2.698.202)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7.264 (1.017.005)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7.235 (4.949.067)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.697 (7.308.334)

[NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 4.698 (217.104)

[NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.785 (2.065.380)

[NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,526 (1.007.308)

[NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 3.486 (2.282.906)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3.348 (4.109.059)

[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 3.233 (153.028)

[NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 2.957 (35.321)

[NSW] Pokémon Schwert und Schild, 11/15/19) – 2.713 (4.363.228)

Die Hardware-Charts beider Wochen:

Switch OLED – 94.827 (2.192.546) PlayStation 5 – 44.126 (1.592.796) Switch – 35.071 (18.582.498) Switch Lite – 23.924 (4.850.499) Xbox Series X – 4.802 (139.695) Xbox Series S – 3.901 (152.033) PS5 Digital – 2.474 (257.785) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 307 (1.188.268) PlayStation 4 – 28 (7.819.811)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo, Monolith Soft