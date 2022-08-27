Japanische Verkaufscharts: Kirby’s Dream Buffet schnabuliert sich in die Top 10

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 15. August bis zum 21. August 2022 liegen vor. Es ist nicht so viel los wie bei uns in Deutschland. Immerhin einen Neueinsteiger gibt es in den Top 20. Dank der Downloadkarten im Handel erscheint Kirby’s Dream Buffet in den Rankings.

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 18.668 (696.061) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16.052 (4.790.937) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 10.877 (862.743) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10.697 (2.759.736) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 8.625 (250.277) [NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 7.218 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7.014 (4.956.081) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6.748 (3.253.767) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 6.714 (158.971) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 6.056 (1.023.061) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5.759 (2.703.961) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.411 (7.313.745) [NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 5.152 (111.386) [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3.603 (220.707) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3.263 (4.112.322) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.206 (1.010.514) [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 3.056 (2.285.962) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.023 (2.068.403) [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 2.683 (4.365.910) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 2.461 (155.489)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 31.275 (2.223.821) Switch – 15.988 (18.598.486) PlayStation 5 – 14.609 (1.607.405) Switch Lite – 11.133 (4.862.082) Xbox Series S – 4.984 (157.017) Xbox Series X – 4.836 (144.531) PS5 Digital Edition – 1.046 (258.831) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 152 (1.188.420) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7.819.824)

